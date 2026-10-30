Latto to Make Her African Debut at Flytime Fest in Lagos on Her Birthday

The rapper will open the Lagos festival's first night as the first act announced for this year's lineup.

Latto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

*Latto is heading to Lagos, Nigeria, for her first live show in Africa. The Grammy-nominated rapper will open Flytime Fest Powered by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, Dec. 22, which is also her birthday, per the news release.

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Flytime named Latto as the first act on the festival lineup. Her set kicks off three nights of headliner shows at the Eko Convention Centre, running through Dec. 24.

Flytime founder and CEO Cecil Hammond says the booking carries extra weight.

“Latto is bringing something special to Lagos, and I couldn’t be more excited. She’s one of the hottest female rappers in the world right now, and the fact that she’s choosing to celebrate her birthday with us while making her African debut makes this even bigger,” Hammond said.

“At Flytime, we’ve always believed Nigerian audiences deserve the same world-class entertainment experiences as anywhere else in the world. And trust me, we’re only getting started. December is going to be something else!,” Hammond added.

The festival anchors Flytime’s six-day December season, a cornerstone of Lagos’ “Detty December,” when the diaspora and international travelers pour into the city. Brandy opens the week with House of R&B on Dec. 20. As EURweb previously reported, Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami will headline Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged on Dec. 21. Flytime Circle closes the season on Christmas Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the festival events:

Flytime’s House of R&B (December 20) opens the week, headlined by Brandy. Flytime created it after IFPI data showed R&B climbing from the #9 to the #7 most-streamed genre in Nigeria between 2022 and 2023. It celebrates the genre’s classics alongside the new sounds shaping it today.

opens the week, headlined by Brandy. Flytime created it after IFPI data showed R&B climbing from the #9 to the #7 most-streamed genre in Nigeria between 2022 and 2023. It celebrates the genre’s classics alongside the new sounds shaping it today. Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged (December 21) is West Africa’s longest-running concert series. It launched in 2004 and has staged more than 70 shows across Nigeria. Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami will be the 2026 international headliners for this year.

is West Africa’s longest-running concert series. It launched in 2004 and has staged more than 70 shows across Nigeria. Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami will be the 2026 international headliners for this year. Flytime Fest Powered by Coca-Cola (December 22–24) is the centerpiece, with a different headliner night each day. It launched in 2017 as Nigeria’s first multi-day indoor music festival, and Latto takes Day 1.

is the centerpiece, with a different headliner night each day. It launched in 2017 as Nigeria’s first multi-day indoor music festival, and Latto takes Day 1. Flytime Circle (December 25) closes out the season on Christmas Day.

Latto arrives in Lagos fresh off a major year. Her fourth album, “Big Mama,” dropped in May with her biggest streaming debut to date. It features Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Sexyy Red and Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

She is also a special guest on all 31 North American dates of Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Vie World Tour. That run wraps Dec. 1 at Madison Square Garden. Flytime COO Keke Hammond said Latto fits the company’s push to spotlight women in music.

“Latto is a powerhouse performer, and her energy is a perfect fit for Flytime Fest. Celebrating female artists and their contribution to global music is important to us, and we are excited for fans to experience her on our stage,” she said.

For more information, visit @flytimefest on Instagram

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