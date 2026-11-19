Some offers are limited to Miami and South Florida, and Wendy’s has teased a promotion without sharing details.

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto VI/Courtesy of Rockstar Games

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*Several restaurant chains are serving up deals tied to Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which launched Thursday, Nov. 19. The game arrives more than 13 years after “GTA 5.” Presales topped $1.6 billion, with more than 17 million copies sold, according to Sensor Tower.

El Pollo Loco is offering free delivery Thursday, Nov. 19, and 25% off all weekend for Loco Rewards members. The chain says it is not affiliated with or sponsoring the game.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is targeting late-night players with a $5 All-Nighter Egg Sandwich. The offer is available Nov. 19 only and is limited to existing rewards members, USA Today reports.

Some deals are local. In Miami, Subway is selling its Vice City Cubano, a Cubano Pulled Pork Melt, at participating locations on Nov. 19. It features hardwood-smoked pulled pork, Black Forest ham and provolone on Italian bread. In South Florida, participating Skinny Louie burger restaurants have been transformed into Burger Shot, a fictional eatery from the game, through Dec. 31. The menu includes smashed burgers and a caramel milkshake.

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto VI/Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Popeyes’ Spice City Sandwich is a play on Vice City, the game’s fictional version of Miami. The promotion runs Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 and features two chicken breast fillets, pickles, and a brioche bun. Spicy or classic mayo is optional. Prices start at $6 and vary by location.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is selling a 6-STAR Combo online only from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29. The name references the game’s chaos meter, which tops out at six stars. The combo pairs a Double Classic Burger with fries and a drink. Rewards members who order online receive an entry into a sweepstakes to win a PS5 Digital Edition console. The offer also includes a digital code for the game, according to USA Today.

Wendy’s has not announced a promotion but is teasing one. The chain shared a GTA-style Instagram image of its mascot sipping from a Wendy’s cup in front of a Vice City-inspired backdrop. The caption read, “Our ride-or-dies are gonna love what we have in the works.”

As of publication, Wendy’s has not shared any further details.

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