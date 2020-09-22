MORE NEWS
COVID-19
Regarding His Battle with COVID-19, Jeremih Says: ‘ I Wouldn’t Wish That on Nobody’ / VIDEO
*Chicago-based R&B singer Jeremih is speaking out about his life-threatening bout with COVID-19 in hopes that it will bring more awareness about the virus. Jeremih,...
Automotive
‘Where the Money Reside?!’ Flamboyant Car Salesman’s Pitch Goes Viral – WATCH
*If you're lookin' to find out "where the money reside," you might wanna look up Durell Rellz, a rather, shall we say, flamboyant car...
Social Heat
NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rock Star Tash Neal Debuts Solo Affords with ‘Something Ain’t Right’
*“The second verse was brought about because we are in the position to directly address issues in the real world,” said Rock star Tash...
News
Big Sean Joins Detroit Pistons As ‘Creative Director of Innovation’ (Which Means What?)
*DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons today announced hip-hop icon and Detroit-native Big Sean will become the organization’s Creative Director of Innovation. In this role,...
Entertainment
Textured Waves: Black Women-Led Surf Group Highlights Segregation & Cultural History at America’s Beaches (Trailer)
*Little is known about the history of racial segregation in beach towns across the U.S. But Miami New Times reports of a surf collective...
Columns
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: I Won’t be a Guinea Pig for Whites on the COVID Vaccination
*One respondent to a Facebook poll in which I again asked, “Now that there’s the likelihood of a COVID vaccine soon will you get vaccinated?”...
Black Celebrity Gossip
African American Vocalist (Sarah Palafox/La Morena) Causes Racial Frenzy with Her Mexican Singing / WATCH
*African American singer Sarah Palafox, who also performs under the name Sarah La Morena, is raising eyebrows these days every time she opens her...
crime
MORE Racial Profiling is What Jermaine Dupri Wants After Girl, 7, Shot in ATL
*It looks like Jermaine Dupri has had enough of the senseless violence that is enveloping his beloved hometown of Atlanta. What's causing him a lot...
Entertainment
Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Hit Songwriters are Driving Uber to Make Ends Meet Amid Pandemic
*Some of the UK’s biggest songwriters have had to turn to driving for ride sharing companies to make ends meet. "The most successful songwriters in...
Automotive
Bugatti Lends One of World’s Most Expensive Cars to Canceled Christmas Market
Social Heat
Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Multimedia
WATCH As Crazy Azz, Vile Acting Karen Cusses Out Deputies As they Arrest Her Son
*Hmm, now that we think about it, to call her a Karen, would be an insult to Karens! We're talking about how vile this...
Entertainment
Meet Three Black Students Who Have Highest IQ in the World [VIDEO]
*Three Black kids currently have the highest Intelligence Quotient (IQ) in the world that surpasses Bill Gates, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton. Mensa, the...
Social Heat
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what...
Social Heat
Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought...
Living
Oops. 🙁 Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)
*A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy was reportedly caught in the act of having sex while the deputy's mic was left on for...
Social Heat
Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH
*A shocking video has been released showing the moment a Los Angeles mother was severely injured and later died after rolling under her own...
Social Heat
NBAer Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Assault Weapon on Family
*As he continues to be in the middle of one of the biggest celebrity relationship scandals of 2020, #MalikBeasley also has some serious legal issues...
Multimedia
Malik Sinegal: 23-Year-old Black Pilot Becomes Youngest Ever Certified to Fly Boeing 777
*For Malik Sinegal, dreams do come true. The 23-year-old recently became the youngest African American ever to be certified as a Boeing 777 pilot. The...
Entertainment
Willis Ward and the Football Game that Should Never Have Been Played
*It was 1934, the depth of the Depression. Few Michigan residents had much to cheer about – certainly not the University of Michigan football...
Arts & Culture
TAYO Fatunla Cartoon: Adam and Eve at Christmas
*Merry Christmas to all EURWEB readers. Tis the season to be jolly careful and stay safe. Stay with me....There's more to come. TAYO Fatunla is an...
Urban News
Despite COVID-19, Nazareth Retains the Christmas Spirit
Coronavirus
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way...
Financial
Bitcoin: Digital Gold Or Modern Tulip Mania?
*The 16th century was widely known as the Dutch Golden Age where contract rates were decided bases on Tulip bulbs. This bubble burst in 1637...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Oprah Winfrey Sells Most of Her OWN Stake to Discovery for $35M
*Oprah Winfrey has sold most of her stake in OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to Discovery Inc. in exchange for more than $35 million in...
Arts
Debbie Allen Talks About her ‘Dance Dreams’ Netflix Documentary on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
*Hollywood and Broadway legend Debbie Allen made a virtual visit to the "Tamron Hall Show" Wednesday (Dec. 23) to discuss her new Netflix documentary...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Shemar Moore: Actor Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
*Shemar Moore has revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID-19. In a message shared on social media, the actor explained that he thought...
Entertainment
Jennifer Freeman Takes Over the Christmas Movie Scene With 3 New Holiday Films / WATCH
*Holiday movies are a favorite pass time for most during the holiday season. If you're looking for options outside of the classics BET+ and ION TV have you...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Taraji P. Henson Admits She Was Suicidal Amid Coronavirus Pandemic / WATCH
*Taraji P. Henson is opening up about the suicidal thoughts she had amid the COVID pandemic. Speaking on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Phase Two of the...
Coronavirus
Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]
*A Black physician in Indianapolis died on Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race. Dr. Susan Moore,...
Entertainment
A House Party Full Force Christmas (Featuring Salute to Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’) / WATCH
*Hey everybody it's Bowlegged Lou! I'm here to wish everybody a Happy House Party Full Force Christmas. 🙂 I'm sharing with everybody our very first...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Dr. Dre Files Prenup: All Property Separate, Estranged Wife Gets Spousal Support
*Dr. Dre has reportedly filed the prenuptial agreement that his estranged wife Nicole Young claims is no longer valid. According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad
*A German father-daughter music duo known as King Khan is suing Rihanna saying she used one of their tracks in an Instagram post to...
Entertainment
Kid Cudi’s ‘Beautiful Trip’, at 37 Seconds, Breaks Record for Shortest Billboard Hot 100 Hit Ever (Watch)
*Kid Cudi's "Beautiful Trip," all of 37 seconds long, debuts at the No. 100 anchor spot on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, but...
Entertainment
PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much? / WATCH
*This week’s second episode drop of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available! In this week’s episodes, Taraji and...
Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: As He Should Have, Chicago’s Top Attorney Resigns After Anjanette Young Debacle
riversteff - 0
*The City of Chicago’s top corporate counsel resigned Sunday after it was revealed that he was in charge of the city’s efforts to block...
Entertainment
Bowlegged Lou’s Personal Refections of Whodini’s Ecstasy/John Fletcher / VIDEO
*Hey y'all, Bowlegged Lou/Full Force here ... It's a sad day as I didn't want to believe it when I heard it earlier. I...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Says She’s ‘Very Skinny’ Thanks to 30-Day Body Transformation Journey
*Tiffany Haddish says her body transformation journey is “going good" and that she’s “very skinny.” Haddish kicked off the 30 Day Transformation Team program on...
Africa
Sudan’s First Oscar Entry ‘You Will Die at Twenty’ Gets a North American Distributor (Trailer)
*Variety reports that distributor Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Amjad Abu Alala’s feature debut “You Will Die at Twenty,” which marks Sudan’s...
Entertainment
WE REMEMBER: Whodini’s Ecstasy (John Fletcher) Dies at 56
*Today, hip hop fans are mourning the passing of John Fletcher, better known as Ecstasy from the legendary rap group Whodini. The sad news...
News
Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale
*Former NBA star Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman is now owner of the historic Ebony, Jet catalogue after a bankruptcy judge approved the $14 million sale...
Entertainment
R&B Legend Shirley Murdock Releases New Holiday Classic ‘Winter Wonderland’ – Watch/Listen
*Hollywood, CA – R&B legend and songwriter Shirley Murdock behind hits such as, “As We Lay,” “Go on Without You,” “Husband,” and also known...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Monique Samuels and Her Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Pastor Jamal Bryant
*Pastor Jamal Bryant threatened legal action against "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Monique Samuels after she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship...
Entertainment
Angela Bassett, Tina Fey & Phylicia Rashad Discuss Their New Pixar Film ‘Soul’
JillMunroe - 0
*Pixar’s new flick "Soul" is the first animated feature from the studio with a Black lead. The film tells the story of Joe Gardner (...
Black Celebrity Gossip
Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
*After four seasons of co-hosting "The Talk," Eve’s final episode was on Friday and the rapper/actress said a tearful goodbye to viewers. “I’ve said it...