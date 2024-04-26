Friday, April 26, 2024
Angela Basset to Deliver Remarks During 2024 Spelman Graduation
By Ny MaGee
Angela Bassett (2023 Oscars) - GettyImages
Angela Bassett (2023 Oscars) – GettyImages

*Spelman College announced Thursday that Angela Bassett will deliver remarks at its 2024 commencement ceremony.

11 Alive reports that the Oscar-winning actress will also receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree alongside Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

“Spelman College is honored to have acclaimed actress and director Angela Bassett to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2024,” Spelman College President Helene D. Gayle said in a statement making the announcement. 

“Her work has had a tremendous impact both on and off the screen and serves as an example for our students to lead in their own spaces,” the statement continued. 

The commencement starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at the Georgia International Convention Center. Social justice advocate Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder will address the graduates at the Baccalaureate Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 18th.

 

According to 11 Alive, Atlanta journalist Rose Scott will also be honored with the National Community Service Award. 

The 2024 class has 504 degree candidates.

Spelman College will recognize two valedictorians and a salutatorian at the commencement, according to the report. 

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Angela Bassett Applauds Keke Palmer’s ‘Awesome’ Impression of Her | Watch

