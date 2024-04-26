Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Drake Removes AI-Generated Tupac Track Following Threat of Legal Action
By Ny MaGee
0
Drake
Drake at arrivals for Drake Debuts the Night Owl Goblet with Virginia Black Whiskey, Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Las Vegas, NV May 20, 2017. Photo By: JA/Everett Collection

*Tupac Shakur’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter to Drake after he used AI to generate the late rapper’s voice in a new diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

USA Today reports that the estate of Pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur, called it “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

In a letter sent to Drake’s team, the estate said it’s “deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality in the ‘Taylor Made (Freestyle)’ record.”

The letter continues, “We demand that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication and exploitation of the Record, and that you immediately take ALL NECESSARY steps to remove it from all platforms where it is publicly available.”

Drake posted the “Taylor Made” audio on his Instagram last week, but the post is no longer there as of Thursday. 

Tupac
CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The letter said that using AI to generate Tupac’s voice is “a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the Estate’s legal rights. … The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

“The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

Drake and Kendrick have been feuding since 2013 when Kendrick dropped his verse on Big Sean’s “Control.” He called out several of his peers, including Drake. He reignited their feud most recently by aiming at the Canadian artist with his lyrics on the diss track “Like That” off Future and Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” album. 

According to Variety, the AI Tupac speaks directly to Lamar on the “Taylor Made Freestyle,” rapping: “Kendrick we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history/Call him a bi*tch for me / Talk about him liking young girls as a gift for me.”

Drake reportedly used Snoop Dogg’s computer-generated voice to clap back at Lamar, saying: “World is watching this chess game, but oh you out of moves Dot / You know that the OG never fucking doubted you / But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue / Or what the fuck you ’bout to do.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: J. Cole Says He Already Regrets Kendrick Lamar Diss Track | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Co-Founder of Turkey Leg Hut Faces Charges Following Bar Altercation
Next article
Angela Basset to Deliver Remarks During 2024 Spelman Graduation

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

Comedy

DC Young Fly Booed in Atlantic City – Says BBLs Trigger Jacky Oh Memories | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming