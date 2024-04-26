Friday, April 26, 2024
Co-Founder of Turkey Leg Hut Faces Charges Following Bar Altercation
By Ny MaGee
Turkey Leg Hut owners
Turkey Leg Hut and KPRC 2 Houston / Credit Twitter @turkeyleghut

*Lyndell “Lynn” Price, co-founder of Turkey Leg Hut in Texas, faces allegations of assaulting an unidentified man during a bar fight earlier this year.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the altercation occurred days before Nakia Holmes, Price’s former business and estranged wife, terminated him in February.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for the fight, which police said left a man unconscious and with a knee injury. The assault occurred at the Tipsy Lounge, located near the Turkey Leg Hut in the Third Ward. Last week, Price was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Price made a court appearance on April 23, during which the judge set his bail at $1,000 for the misdemeanor charge and mandated that he stay away from the Tipsy Lounge.

In February, Price announced on Instagram that the Turley Leg Hut fired him, and he’s not allowed back on the premises. The post included an email from Key Synergies, a brand consulting firm, confirming Price was let go. The Jasmine Brand reported on X that the email was sent to half the staff.

 

“This decision has been reached in the context of an extensive restructuring effort necessitated by the company’s imperative need to align operational costs with our financial realities and strategic objectives,” the letter read. 

According to Houston Culture Map, the “financial realities” include missed paychecks and employees allegedly not being paid on time. 

Meanwhile, Holmes has accused her ex-husband of abuse, writing, “From the time we wake up, til the time we close our eyes each night, we are literally in a fight for our peace and sanity.”

She claims the abuse left her blind in one eye. 

