Record Number of Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes Expected at 2024 Olympics

*Former Olympic swimmer Michael Gunning claims the Paris 2024 Olympics could have the most ‘out’ athletes at an Olympic Games this summer.

The openly gay athlete has been appointed as an ambassador for Pride House-Paris 2024 ahead of the summer Olympics. Speaking to Attitude, Gunning said he is “so happy that more and more elite athletes feel comfortable in being their true selves,” adding, “We’ve come a long way, and LGBTQ+ representation really matters in elite sport.”

Per Attitude: “A Pride House is a dedicated venue set up at major sporting events, with the goal of celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ athletes, fans and the wider community. It hosts a variety of programmes, including workshops and sports-related activities. Previous ambassadors have included Stephen Fry, Ben Cohen, and David Furnish,” the outlet writes.

The 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled for 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France, with Paris as the main host city. We reported earlier that Snoop Dogg will be headed to the country with NBC to serve as Special Correspondent for NBC’s primetime Games coverage alongside Olympics host Mike Tirico.

“The Olympics is all about bringing people together, and I hope to help inspire, educate and empower everyone who arrives in Paris ready for the biggest sporting event in the world,” Gunning said.

Some sports organizations have prohibited transgender athletes from participating in gender-specific categories. To that point, Gunning said, “While we are considering the best ways to achieve fair competition, it’s important that everyone remembers that there are trans people who simply want to enjoy sport and exercise without being categorised or judged.”

He continued, “Decisions to exclude at a professional level can impact on them too, and we should all be working to ensure everyone has the freedom to compete safely.”

