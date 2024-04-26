Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Abused Her in New Divorce Case Filing

*Jeannie Mai claims she was a victim of abuse from estranged husband Jeezy in new court docs amid their divorce.

Mai’s allegations of domestic violence were part of the most recent submission in their divorce case, USA TODAY reports. The talk show host claims she was subjected to several incidents of domestic abuse and that Jeezy neglected their minor child.

According to PEOPLE, Mai alleges that the rapper has “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.”

In response to the allegations, Jeezy shared a statement on Instagram denying the allegations.

On April 25, he wrote, “The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeezy

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he continued.

“It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

According to the complaint, Mai recalled when Jeezy “began to berate” in a car and “hurled insults such as ‘You w—!’ and ‘I can’t wait to divorce you.” She also claims he struck her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

Additionally, Mai’s new legal filing details an occurrence at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, during which she claims Jeezy choked her “from behind as she was ascending the stairs” and pushed her down the stairs. He then called her a “f—-ing bitch” and repeated, “I can do so much better than you.” Hotel security ultimately had to intervene and protect Mai after she claimed to feel “unsafe.”

The couple sought therapy regarding the domestic violence incidents, and Mai claims Jeezy convinced her he was a changed man before they tied the knot.

Per PEOPLE, the court documents state that Mai “mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse Mother endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”

Mai outlines her worries about their child’s safety under Jeezy’s care in the document. She also requests the court to compel him to address the matter of firearm inventory and storage.

Jeezy filed for divorce late last year after two years of marriage, noting that there’s “no hope for reconciliation.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Jeezy Reverses Full Custody Request for 2-Year-Old Daughter with Jeannie Mai