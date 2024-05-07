Beyoncé Models ‘Stunning’ Gray Chaps on Instagram

*As Beyonce’s cowgirl era continues, she rocked all-gray chaps in a photo shared on Instagram — see the post below.

Per Harper’s Bazaar: “Beyoncé’s monochromatic look included a stone-gray bodysuit, which she layered under a fluffy fur coat and matching infinity scarf from Chloé. She kept the lighter color scheme consistent up top, where she accessorized with a smoky-toned cowboy hat and large silver hoop earrings. Also, she added a pair of round sunglasses, Alexander McQueen rings, and black boots to complete the look.”

One of Bey’s Renaissance dancers, Honey.Balenciaga, shared the photos on IG along with the caption: “MY GIRL POSE IS NASTYYYY 🫦🫦😍”

In the comments, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Damn! Damn! Damn!!! Stunning.”

Rapper Shawnna added, “Them chaps is CHAPPING!!” But one critic noted, “Can we get something new I’m tired of seeing you half naked in cowgirl cosplay.”

Check out the IG post below. Are you here for Bey’s sexy chaps? Sound off in the comments.

