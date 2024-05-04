Saturday, May 4, 2024
Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Christopher Williams - screenshot
Christopher Williams – screenshot

*Back in the day, Christopher Williams sang about talking to himself, but the “New Jack City” actor/singer found an audience of more than one when sharing views on Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jaguar Wright.

Ice Cream Convos cited the 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage as the place where Williams didn’t hold back on the controversial hip-hop mogul during a performance.

“Don’t start that Nino Brown s—! Pretty mothaf—!” the entertainer said while interacting with fans and asking someone to fix his hair. “I done said, ‘No Diddy!’ That punk a— n—! “

Bringing Wright into the interaction, Williams wasn’t short on words for her as he labeled the outspoken songstress a “crackhead.”

“They talking about…that I gave that punk a— n— some head! Jaguar Wright is a crackhead. But, I’m going to pray for her anyway,” he said.

— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 28, 2024

Focusing back on Combs, Williams made it known who he is, where he is from, and what would happen if the Bad Boy Records hitmaker was behind bars with him.

“I wish a n— would! I’m from the Bronx. I will smack Puffy a— tomorrow!” the ‘Every Little Thing U Do” vocalist declared. “If we were locked up – he’d be my Maytag. Y’all better ask somebody in the real world who Christopher Williams is in real life. Don’t get this singing s— twisted at all!”

Williams blasting Wright and Combs comes after Wright claimed in an interview that an entertainment attorney who worked at Bad Boy Entertainment allegedly walked in on Williams servicing Diddy in exchange for a demo deal. Needless to say, the commentary got way under the “Promises, Promises” singer’s skin.

And for the jail-free folk who don’t know what a Maytag is (and that includes us), Ice Cream Convos defined the word as a “jail term for an inmate who has been ‘used and abused’ by other inmates.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Christopher Williams UPdate! Singer NOT in Coma – Al B Sure! Info Incorrect

