The Pulse of Entertainment: Seven-Time Grammy Nominee Mark Stephens Honors America with ‘E Pluribus Unum’

Keyboardist Mark Stephens, now on tour with Chaka Khan, releases ‘E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, We Are One)’ single.

*“Right from the beginning, I wanted Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech in the song,” said 7-time Grammy Award-nominated keyboardist Mark Stephens (Chaka Khan, Diana Ross) about his solo release “E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, We Are One).” “I love this country … the dream. Every country is here!”

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

This single was released to honor America, and it came out just in time for its 250th anniversary. It’s an explosive piece of work that makes you swell up with American pride and a clear vision of what America is all about. Many have lost sight of that. They take their freedom for granted.

“Out of the many, we are one, that’s what E pluribus unum means,” Mark pointed out to me as we began talking about the single. “That’s the essence of the song.”

“By the time I finished it, the 250th anniversary was coming up,” he added. “The King Center agreed to license me his speech. We share the same birthday – January 15! I sent it to the Grammys for the Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award. They look for songs like this.”

Stephens is not new to the Grammys, with seven nominations to his credit! Though he is a regular keyboardist for some of R&B’s greatest, such as Chaka Kahn who he is currently touring with, Mark Stephens’ keyboard playing makes its home in the jazz genre. He is also fluent in Pop.

“I don’t like what is happening,” Mark said as we continued talking about his motivation to write “E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, We Are One).” “Our (America) inventions came from immigrants! Diversity should be celebrated!”

Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated keyboardist Mark Stephens.

The single comes with a perfect music video of America. It has just been released and already has over 70,000 views on YouTube. As a studio keyboardist, Mark has played on the projects of Boney James, Chris Botti, Alanis Morissette and Josh Groban. Aside from touring with Chaka Khan, he plays on stage for Diana Ross, James Ingram, David Sanborn, Stanley Clarke, Take 6 and George Duke. Stephens debuted as a solo musician in 2011 on a heavily supported project, “The Dream of the Peaceful Warrior,” that featured Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, Jonathan Butler and the Andrae Crouch Singers.

“The project came first,” he said about the single “E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, We Are One)” when I asked which came first, the song or the music video. “It came because of what I see with this administration. It’s racist…that bothers me. I grew up listening to Andrea Crouch. I grew up in a church that worked with black churches, and there were even blacks in our church. The church is where I started playing the piano…10 years old!”

“The vocals are Gospel great Tata Vega and male vocalist Amin El,” Mark said when I mentioned how beautiful the vocals on the single are. “I produced and arranged it. It has a big horn section of eight guys. “Mark continued laying out the single, saying, “Fred White (another vocalist), he works with Diana Ross…he worked on the choir stuff…we ended up with five.”

“It was all remote…remotely from home,” Mark said proudly, and I understand because the song truly is masterful and a true representation of America, and the military drumbeat is masterful.

Aside from promoting the “E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, we are One)” single and the heart-warming music video, Stephens was also promoting his September 11, 2026, album release of “A Great Day” and its first single to be released on September 4th, titled “Golden Hour.” http://www.MarkStephensMusic.net

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Steve Harvey Biopic ‘Seventy-Two’ in Development, Focusing on Apollo Theatre Performance

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.