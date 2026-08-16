Ray J Beats Orlando Brown After ‘Brandy’s Brother’ Taunts, Money Slap and Three Rounds of Comedy | WATCH

Ray J got the knockdown, the decision and the last laugh. Whether boxing won is another question.

Ray J tags Orlando Brown – via screenshot

*Ray J finally got Orlando Brown into a boxing ring Saturday night in Atlanta, survived three rounds that won’t have anybody confusing either man with Floyd Mayweather, and walked away with a decision victory at State Farm Arena.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

After all the talking, trolling and one memorable slap with a stack of cash, Ray J had the last laugh.

The singer, entrepreneur, and reality television veteran defeated “That’s So Raven” alum Brown after three rounds on the Zeus Network portion of the Claressa Shields-Kaye Scott fight event.

Ray J appeared to take the opening round, landing the cleaner shots and being credited with a knockdown when Brown’s glove touched the canvas.

Was it a devastating knockdown?

Let’s just say Brown recovered sufficiently to continue being Orlando Brown.

Three Rounds of Something Called Boxing

Things became considerably less scientific in Round 2.

The two entertainers tangled together and fell to the canvas before Brown increased his aggression, swinging away and bringing some energy back into the crowd.

The third round wasn’t exactly a candidate for Round of the Year. Neither fighter generated much offense, and some spectators began booing before the final bell.

Ray J had nevertheless done enough to get his hand raised.

The victory was also a comeback of sorts. Ray J’s previous celebrity-boxing adventure ended with Supa Hot Fire knocking him out in May. Ray J subsequently went to a hospital for evaluation.

So, yes, Ray J now has a combat-sports victory.

Every comeback has to start somewhere.

His apparently started with Orlando Brown.

Brown Made Brandy Part of the Beef

The actual fight may have been less entertaining than the promotion.

Brown spent much of the buildup repeatedly referring to Ray J as “Brandy’s brother,” using the superstar singer’s name as a way of questioning her younger sibling’s relevance.

As EURweb previously reported, Brown also compared Ray J to Rick James, called him a “superfreak” and eventually smacked him across the face with a stack of money during their chaotic press conference.

Ray J responded with several extremely NSFW threats of his own.

The hostility didn’t begin there. The pair had previously clashed during a 2024 appearance with Funny Marco, but Brown apparently discovered that repeatedly mentioning Brandy was an especially efficient way of getting under Ray J’s skin.

Even Ray J eventually asked him to leave family out of their dispute.

Good luck with that.

Nah Ray j and Orlando brown got me crying pic.twitter.com/PvgVZvpSqM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 16, 2026

The Internet Had Ringside Seats

The celebrity fight attracted plenty of attention online, although perhaps not entirely for the reasons either competitor envisioned.

Viewers roasted the awkward exchanges, Brown’s unusual hunched-over stance and the overall quality of the contest. In a Zeus Network Reddit live thread, one viewer wondered whether Brown was “fighting the floor or Ray J,” while another summarized the spectacle more economically: “Nah ts gonna be a joke.”

Professional boxing royalty was in the building, too, with Floyd Mayweather, Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson among the recognizable faces attending the Atlanta event.

Imagine trying to figure out what to do with Orlando Brown while Floyd Mayweather is watching.

No pressure.

The celebrity portion of the card ultimately gave way to considerably more serious boxing. Shields later stopped Kaye Scott in six rounds to reclaim the WBA and WBC middleweight championships.

Brandy Showed Up for Her Brother

And after spending months having her name inserted into a fight she wasn’t actually fighting, Brandy attended to support Ray J.

In a post-fight FightHype interview, the Grammy-winning singer expressed pride in her younger brother’s performance.

“So proud,” Brandy said. “I mean, he did really good.”

That’s where we’ll leave Brandy’s assessment.

No invented subtext. No attempt to turn her reaction into a verdict on Ray J’s future in celebrity boxing. She showed up, watched her brother win and said she was proud of him.

Ray J and Brown supplied more than enough foolishness without anybody adding to it.

Brown talked. He taunted. He invoked Brandy. He slapped Ray J with money.

Then they finally fought.

And after three rounds of celebrity boxing’s particular interpretation of the sweet science, “Brandy’s brother” got his hand raised.

Somewhere, that stack of cash is demanding a rematch.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ray J Hospitalized After MMA Knockout Loss as Promoters Investigate Possible Fix

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.