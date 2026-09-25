Michael Jackson’s Half-Sister Reveals When She Learned Her Mom Was Joe Jackson’s Mistress | VIDEO

Joh'Vonnie Jackson says she grew up knowing Joe Jackson was her father before understanding why her place in his famous family remained secret.

Michael Jackson (C) arrives with his parents, Joseph Jackson (L) and Katherine Jackson

(March 7, 2005 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*Michael Jackson’s half-sister Joh’Vonnie Jackson knew Joe Jackson was her father, but she didn’t understand the complicated circumstances surrounding her birth.

Joh’Vonnie recently discussed her childhood during an appearance on “The Portia Show.” She recalled when her mother, Cheryle Ann Terrell, finally explained her relationship with Joe.

“I got a little bit older, and my mother had a conversation with me and let me know the situation between Dad and her,” she said, Parade reported.

Joh’Vonnie said the conversation happened when she was around 11 years old. “So, that’s when I learned that my mother was a mistress to my father. I really didn’t even know what that meant,” she added.

Joh’Vonnie Jackson/YouTube screenshot

Understanding the situation eventually brought anger and confusion. Joh’Vonnie struggled with what the revelation meant for her relationship with her mother.

“I was very angry. I was very upset. I was feeling like, how can I ever get advice from her when she’s out here doing this,” she explained.

Her childhood circumstances felt even more complicated because Joe remained an active presence in her life. Joh’Vonnie said she regularly saw him at home.

“It was really abnormal because I saw my father every day… he was at home with us,” Joh’Vonnie shared.

Meanwhile, Joh’Vonnie knew about the Jackson siblings whose music and fame captivated audiences around the world. She understood they were her family, even though she lived separately from them.

Joe was still married to Katherine Jackson when Joh’Vonnie was born in 1974. Katherine and Joe had 10 children together, including Michael, Janet, La Toya, Jermaine, and Rebbie. Joh’Vonnie eventually met Rebbie when she was 15. Their relationship later developed into a close bond.

“She is my heart. I love her so much,” Joh’Vonnie said of her older sister.

Joh’Vonnie has previously explored her complicated family history in her memoir, “Bastard Child: The Story of the 11th Jackson.” Her latest interview offers another glimpse into what she experienced while growing up outside the famous Jackson household. Watch the clip below.

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