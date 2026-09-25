McDonald’s Eyes Smaller, Protein-Packed Meals as GLP-1 Use Grows

McDonald's sees opportunity as weight-loss drugs reshape eating habits, prompting the fast-food giant to explore more protein and flexible portions.

McDonald’s sign/logo – Depositphotos

*McDonald’s is rethinking parts of its menu as millions of Americans embrace GLP-1 medications and change how much and what they eat. The fast-food giant sees those changing habits as a business opportunity rather than simply a threat.

The company is considering grilled chicken, egg bites and bowls featuring burgers or chicken. Those options could deliver more protein while giving customers greater flexibility with portions.

McDonald’s USA President Skye Anderson discussed the strategy during the company’s investor day, NBC Chicago reported. Anderson said company research estimates 30 million Americans use GLP-1 medications. McDonald’s also estimates 60 million consumers actively seek more protein in their diets.

The company says 84% of households with GLP-1 users still visit McDonald’s. That finding gives the chain another reason to keep those customers in mind while developing new food choices.

“This is an opportunity,” Anderson said. “We need to keep giving them more reasons to make McDonald’s their first choice as their eating habits evolve.”

McDonald’s has already started emphasizing protein in its existing menu. In April, the company added protein information to 17 items across its ordering kiosks and app. For example, McDonald’s lists 17 grams of protein for an Egg McMuffin. A 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets contains 23 grams, according to the company.

Anderson said customers using GLP-1 medications want more protein and greater flexibility with portions. They also want meals that satisfy them without delivering more food than they want.

McDonald’s has not announced when its possible grilled chicken, egg bites or bowls might reach restaurants. For now, those products remain among the ideas the company is exploring.

The menu strategy forms one piece of a much larger overhaul. McDonald’s plans to spend $8.5 billion over 10 years modernizing restaurants around the world. The company could upgrade kitchens, add delivery lockers and make other operational changes.

GLP-1 medications may change how some customers approach fast food, but McDonald’s doesn’t expect them to disappear. Instead, the company wants its menu to change alongside their appetites.

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