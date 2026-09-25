Colin Kaepernick’s ‘The Perilous Fight’ Memoir Debuts at No. 1

The former NFL quarterback's memoir reaches the top of a New York Times bestseller list a decade after his national anthem protest.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has scored a new career milestone with his memoir, “The Perilous Fight.” The book debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list for Hardcover Nonfiction, BlackSportsOnline reports.

Legacy Lit released the memoir on Sept. 15, nearly 10 years after Kaepernick’s national anthem protest became a political debate. Kaepernick marked the bestseller achievement on social media with a brief celebration: “#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER.”

He also thanked readers who bought the memoir, shared it with others or attended his book tour. “It’s been a long time coming,” Kaepernick wrote.

“This memoir is my story, but the love you’ve shown it belongs to all of us,” he added.

Colin Kaepernick (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“The Perilous Fight,” written by Kaepernick with Nick Chiles, traces his childhood, football career, and evolution as an activist. The 288-page hardcover also revisits his decision to protest racial injustice during the national anthem in 2016.

Kaepernick began his protest by sitting during the anthem before later kneeling alongside then-San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid. In the memoir, Kaepernick credits Reid with suggesting that they kneel together during subsequent anthems.

The book also examines Kaepernick’s upbringing, racial identity, rise to the Super Bowl, and experiences after his protest reshaped his public life.

Kaepernick also narrates the audiobook edition, which appeared among Audible’s bestselling nonfiction titles for the week ending Sept. 18.

Diana Dapito, Audible Head of Consumer Content, said: “Hearing Colin Kaepernick tell his story in his own voice brings an urgency and authenticity that only he can deliver, and we’re honored to capture his words in this audiobook. This is a once-in-a-generation story that’s powerfully relevant today. It’s a privilege to serve as the exclusive audio publisher for this memoir and to collaborate with Colin and Legacy Lit to bring this vital work to listeners worldwide.”

For Kaepernick, the bestseller milestone adds another chapter to a story that has extended far beyond football. This time, readers are hearing that story directly from him.

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