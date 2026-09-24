Ryan Clark Lands Howard Schultz Investment After ESPN Exit

The former Starbucks CEO contacted Clark after ESPN fired him and now plans to help expand Pivot25 Productions beyond sports media.

*Ryan Clark’s post-ESPN chapter just gained a powerful business partner. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has invested in Pivot25 Productions and joined the company as a strategic partner.

Schultz will work with Clark and co-founder Alicia Zubikowski as they expand the media company. Pivot25 announced the partnership Sept. 22 but did not disclose financial terms. Clark told TODAY that Schultz contacted him after ESPN fired him in July. The former NFL player had spent 11 years with the network.

“The first thing he did, he sends me this long text message, and he talks about what happens to me,” Clark said.

Clark initially wanted to discuss creating a show. Schultz encouraged him to consider something much bigger. “I told him that I wanted to do a show,” Clark said. Schultz responded by asking why they should stop at one program.

Ryan Clark/YouTube screenshot

Schultz saw potential for Clark to build a larger media brand. The two remained in frequent contact as Clark developed his next move.

Pivot25 already has several major partnerships supporting that expansion. “The Pivot” recently secured a multiyear agreement with Netflix for new video episodes. EURweb previously reported that the deal followed Clark’s ESPN departure. The company also launched “The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark” in partnership with NFL Films.

Clark hosts the weekly show with former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. Pivot25 says “The Pivot” has more than 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and 480 million views.

Schultz plans to provide strategic guidance, business connections and access to capital as Pivot25 expands. The company also wants to explore live events, licensing, brand partnerships and other opportunities.

“I have always believed that the most enduring businesses are built at the intersection of great ideas, authentic leadership and human connection,” Schultz said. “That is what I see in Ryan Clark, Alicia Zubikowski and the entire Pivot25 team.”

For Clark, the partnership adds another significant development to a career reset that began only two months ago. His ESPN exit has quickly shifted into a push for greater ownership of his media future.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ryan Clark Turns ESPN Exit Into Netflix Win with ‘The Pivot’ Deal

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