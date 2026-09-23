Iyanla Vanzant Returns to OWN with Two Live-Audience Specials

The spiritual teacher will tackle mother-daughter wounds and communication between Black men and women during two OWN Spotlight events in October.

Iyanla Vanzant/OWN

*Iyanla Vanzant is returning to OWN with two primetime specials that put her back before a live audience for conversations about relationships and healing. OWN will air the events on consecutive Fridays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The announcement follows the successful premiere of “Iyanla: The Inside Fix,” which OWN says ranked No. 1 among African American women. EURweb previously reported on Vanzant’s return to television with the series earlier this year.

The first special, “Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant,” premieres Oct. 9. Vanzant will work with three generations of mothers and daughters confronting painful family issues, per the news release. A live studio audience of women will watch as the families address unresolved wounds and destructive cycles. The format marks Vanzant’s return to working with participants before a live audience.

On Oct. 16, OWN will air “What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant.” The special examines communication problems that can create conflict between Black men and women. Vanzant will bring together a live audience for candid discussions about how people communicate and interpret each other’s words. OWN describes the conversation as honest and emotionally charged.

Iyanla Vanzant courtesy of OWN

“The wounds between mothers and daughters, and the disconnect between men and women, are rarely about what happened in a single moment,” Vanzant said.

She said generations of unmet needs, unspoken truths and unheard feelings often shape those conflicts. Vanzant believes healing requires people to listen beyond their pain and speak beyond their fear.

“When we do the sacred work of mending what has been broken, we don’t just transform our relationships,” she said. “We transform ourselves.”

The specials continue a homecoming that EURweb reported earlier this year, when OWN announced plans for two new Vanzant events. The network greenlit them following the launch of “Iyanla: The Inside Fix.”

OWN Spotlight programs center conversations and documentaries about issues, achievements and experiences affecting Black communities. Oprah Winfrey and other creators have hosted installments under the banner.

Bunim/Murray Productions, a Banijay Americas company, produces both upcoming specials for OWN. Viewers can stream each program the following day on discovery+ and HBO Max. Watch the teaser below.

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