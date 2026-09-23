Erica Campbell’s Label Says 113M Streams Produced No Royalty Statements

My Block Records seeks more than $1 million from SRG/ILS Group over disputed accounting tied to three successful gospel releases.

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell of Mary Mary in the Press Room at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards. Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. 11-22-05. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Erica Campbell’s record label has sued distributor SRG/ILS Group for more than $1 million over a royalty-accounting dispute. My Block Records claims three gospel releases generated more than 113 million streams without producing a single royalty statement.

My Block, founded by Campbell’s husband and producer Warryn Campbell, filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit Sept. 17 in Manhattan federal court. The company also seeks interest and legal fees and has requested a jury trial.

According to Law Commentary, the dispute covers a distribution agreement that operated from 2021 through 2024. The releases include Campbell’s “I Love You,” Lena Byrd Miles’ “Brand New” and The Walls Group’s “Four Walls.” My Block alleges those projects generated more than $1 million in sales between 2022 and 2024. However, that sales figure does not establish how much SRG may owe the label in royalties.

Campbell released “I Love You” in 2023, and the project delivered major gospel success. Its single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

Singer Erica Campbell performs onstage during 2021 Praise In The Park at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on October 02, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The lawsuit also accuses SRG of failing to spend contractually required marketing funds. My Block claims the distributor failed to provide receipts or other evidence documenting those expenses.

SRG disputes the allegations and says it repeatedly tried to engage My Block after their distribution relationship ended. The company says those discussions involved accounting, payments and the transfer of masters.

SRG also says it kept records of those communications and believes its documentation will provide additional context. The court has not determined whether SRG breached its agreement or owes My Block damages.

The dispute follows another royalty lawsuit involving SRG this year. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore sued the distributor in February over royalties connected to his 2021 album “Here to Stay.”

For Campbell and My Block, royalty litigation is familiar territory. EURweb reported in 2018 that they sued former distributor Entertainment One over disputed royalties from Campbell’s earlier solo releases. Entertainment One denied those allegations and later countersued. That earlier case involved a different distributor, contract, and set of allegations.

The latest lawsuit now puts the accounting behind more than 113 million reported streams under scrutiny. My Block wants a jury to decide whether SRG failed to meet its contractual obligations.

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