Hayden Panettiere’s Death Ruled Accidental After Coroner Reveals Toxicology Results

The “Heroes” and “Nashville” star died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and four other substances, according to South Carolina officials.

Hayden Panettiere during the Lamborghini Calabasas Opening & Celebrity Race for Epilepsy in Calabasas, CA, on November 14, 2007. (Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Depositphotos)

*Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental, with a South Carolina coroner attributing her death to the toxic effects of multiple drugs.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine in its official cause-of-death determination. Panettiere was 36. The coroner also found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. Officials announced the findings Tuesday, more than a month after Panettiere died.

Panettiere was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, residence on Aug. 16. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate her before pronouncing her dead. NBC News reports that authorities classified her manner of death as an accident.

Earlier reports suggested investigators suspected Panettiere took a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. However, the coroner cautioned at the time that toxicology testing remained incomplete.

The new toxicology finding confirms fentanyl contributed to Panettiere’s death. It does not establish whether she knowingly consumed fentanyl or how she obtained it.

Federal investigators have also examined the possible source of drugs connected to her death, according to the Los Angeles Times. That investigation remains separate from the coroner’s determination.

Panettiere previously spoke publicly about her struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. She also addressed addiction, childhood fame and other personal challenges in her 2026 memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

The actress began working as a child and later gained widespread recognition as Claire Bennet on NBC’s “Heroes.” She also starred as Juliette Barnes on ABC’s “Nashville.” Her film credits included “Remember the Titans,” “Racing Stripes,” and multiple entries in the “Scream” franchise.

Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at age 28.

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