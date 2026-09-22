Grammy Nominated Maurice Fonson Steps from Hit Songwriter to Artist with ‘Sweet’ | WATCH

After writing and producing for established stars, Fonson puts his own voice front and center ahead of his five-track “FUN” EP.

Maurice Fonson

*Maurice Fonson has spent years helping shape music for other artists, but the Grammy-nominated, Billboard No. 1 songwriter and producer is moving himself to center stage with his new single “Sweet.”

The high-energy track blends Fonson’s R&B and pop foundation with dance and club influences, serving as the lead single from his forthcoming five-track EP, “FUN.”

“Sweet” was written by Fonson and Adien Lewis and produced by Hershell “KYO” Noah Perez Herrera, Fonson, Cael Dadian and Lorenzo Johnson.

From Behind the Scenes to Center Stage

Fonson arrives at this chapter with songwriting and studio credits spanning R&B, pop and Latin music. His official materials credit him with work involving artists including Jennifer Hudson, Leona Lewis, Chante Moore, Luke James, Sebastián Yatra, Cali Y El Dandee, Juan Magán and others.

Fonson’s materials also credit him as a co-writer of “School” for Madonna’s “Confessions 2.”

But “Sweet” shifts the emphasis from his résumé behind other performers to the sound he wants attached to his own name.

Seven Months in Brazil Shaped ‘FUN’

That transition took Fonson well beyond Los Angeles.

He says he spent seven months in Brazil writing, producing and completing “FUN,” creating music between Rio de Janeiro and L.A.

“I wanted to create music that feels good and makes people want to move,” Fonson said. “Spending seven months in Brazil gave me the time and space to really focus on the music and let the creativity take me where it needed to go.”

The EP contains “Nice Guy,” “Sweet,” “Fun,” “Love Me Later (Remix)” and “Know Better.”

“Fun,” the title track, is scheduled to arrive Oct. 16 alongside the complete EP.

For Fonson, “Sweet” represents more than another songwriting credit.

This time, the writer and producer who has spent years contributing to other artists’ records is betting on his own name being the one listeners remember.

More information is available at Maurice Fonson’s official website.

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