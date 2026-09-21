The designer's pocket-packed Christian Louboutin backpack drew praise and jokes online, including one commenter who dubbed it a ‘pickpocket's dream.’

Jaden Smith at the premiere of “Gemini Man” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood.

Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos

*Jaden Smith believes he may have created his best design yet, but some social media users spotted a potential problem with his latest luxury bag.

Smith recently showed off a Christian Louboutin backpack while giving one to producer Chase B. The design features numerous small exterior pockets intended for specific uses.

“Houston @ogchaseb Thank You My Brother, Best Thing Ive Ever Designed,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

The unconventional backpack soon sparked reactions online. As Complex reported, one X user jokingly described the bag as a “pickpocket’s dream.”

Jaden Smith’s Louboutin Backpack Sparks Pocket Jokes/screenshot via X

Another commenter saw the pocket system as practically giving thieves directions. “So a thief knows which pocket to go to if they try to pick pocket u LOL,” the person wrote.

Not everyone viewed Smith’s creation through a criminally convenient lens. Other commenters praised the backpack, with one declaring, “It’s actually pretty fire.”

Anyone ready to buy one may need to wait. Christian Louboutin has not announced a price or release date for the backpack. The design arrives as Smith continues putting his stamp on Christian Louboutin’s men’s business. The luxury fashion house appointed him its first Men’s Creative Director.

In that position, Smith oversees four annual collections covering men’s shoes, leather goods and accessories. He also helps shape campaigns, events and other creative projects.

Smith unveiled his first full men’s collection for the brand in June after previewing his vision during Paris Fashion Week. The collection includes footwear, bags, belts, sunglasses and other accessories.

Jaden Smith reveals his new Christian Louboutin backpack and says it’s the “best thing [he’s] ever designed” pic.twitter.com/RKvkL6xxm5 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) September 17, 2026

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