Philip Anthony Mitchell Defends $200 VIP Tickets for ‘Street Preachers’ Tour

The 2819 Church pastor says audiences aren't paying for the Gospel — they're covering the real-world costs of taking ministry on the road.

Pastors Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake – via Instagram

*Should people have to pay to hear the Gospel? Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell says that isn’t what audiences are paying for when they buy tickets to see him and Pastor Tim Timberlake take their “Street Preachers” podcast on tour.

Mitchell, founder and lead pastor of Atlanta’s 2819 Church, and Timberlake, senior pastor of Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida, have taken their faith-based podcast on the road. The official “Street Preachers” site describes their mission as making sure “everyone hears the Gospel of Jesus.”

But reported ticket prices — roughly $60 for general admission and as much as $200 for a VIP option — have prompted critics to ask whether putting a price on entry effectively means putting a price on access to the message.

Philip Anthony Mitchell – via screenshot

Mitchell Says the Churches Aren’t Paying

Mitchell’s answer is straightforward: people aren’t buying the Gospel. They’re helping pay for the event required to deliver it. Responding to the controversy, Mitchell said “Street Preachers” operates separately from 2819 Church and that neither his congregation nor Timberlake’s Celebration Church finances the tour.

Venues, security, production and staff all cost money, he argued, and those expenses have to come from somewhere.

Mitchell was considerably less diplomatic about some of his critics, blasting people he said were publicly tearing him down and invoking the biblical phrase “brood of vipers.”

As WordinBlack notes, defenders of the pastors also point out that Christian conferences, concerts and touring productions carry many of the same expenses as secular events.

The $200 VIP Question

Still, the VIP component complicates the argument.

Charging enough to cover a venue is one thing. Charging substantially more for premium access, including a reported meet-and-greet, raises a different question about the increasingly blurry line between ministry, media and celebrity culture.

Audiences, however, clearly haven’t rejected the model. The official tour site currently lists every 2026 stop as sold out, including upcoming dates in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Hawaii.

Then There’s the Free 80,000-Person Gathering

There is another fact that makes the controversy less tidy.

Mitchell is also connected to an October gathering at AT&T Stadium in Texas expected to bring together 80,000 people for prayer. His “Contend” site promotes the massive gathering while pointing visitors to the ACCESS event.

Mitchell has cited that free gathering while defending the paid podcast tour, arguing that the two events operate under different financial structures.

So perhaps the real question isn’t whether the Gospel itself has a price.

It’s what happens when preaching the Gospel becomes a touring production — complete with venues, professional crews, sold-out rooms and VIP experiences.

Some believers will see admission as the practical cost of putting on the event. Others will look at $200 premium access to preachers and remain uncomfortable.

Either way, the “Street Preachers” tour proves the question isn’t keeping people away. Right now, they can’t buy a seat even if they want one.

Philip Anthony Mitchell – via screenshot

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