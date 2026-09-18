Wendy’s 9-Patty T-Rex Burger Returns at Just One Oklahoma Location

The nearly $30 fast-food monster is back as a limited-time challenge at a single franchise, not as a nationwide Wendy's rollout.

Wendy’s 9-Patty T-Rex Burger/screenshot

*Wendy’s nine-patty T-Rex Burger has clawed its way back, but only at a single location in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The chain has not announced a nationwide return of the towering sandwich. Instead, the Oklahoma franchise brought it back as an eating challenge, according to the New York Post. The burger stacks nine beef patties and nine slices of cheese, along with standard toppings. It clocks in at nearly 3,000 calories and costs $29.99.

Customers who take on the challenge must finish the burger inside the restaurant within nine minutes. The promotion includes fries, a drink and an “I Survived the T-Rex Burger” T-shirt. Those who complete the challenge can also win a special prize.

Wendy’s T-Rex Burger/YouTube screenshot via Furious Pete



The T-Rex Burger has an unusual backstory for an item that never appeared on Wendy’s national menu. The concept reportedly started as a joke advertisement years ago. Customers later began requesting the outrageous creation at their local restaurants.

A franchise in Brandon, Manitoba, actually started selling the burger. It drew major attention in 2013 after a customer shared a photo online. Wendy’s corporate then asked the Canadian location to stop selling it, saying at the time that the company did not condone or promote eating a nine-patty burger in one sitting.

Despite that pushback, the T-Rex Burger stuck around in fast-food lore. Customers have continued trying to recreate it themselves by piling extra patties onto regular Wendy’s burgers.

The Oklahoma promotion may look like an official comeback as photos spread online, but the challenge is currently available for a limited time at the Edmond franchise only.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Meta May Ditch the Camera in New Smart Glasses Amid Privacy Concerns

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.