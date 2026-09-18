Paramount Announces ‘America’s Funniest People,’ A New Series with Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat lands VH1's 'America's Funniest People' as BET renews 'Ms. Pat Settles It' for Season 4 under her expanded deal.

Ms. Pat via Getty Images

*Ms. Pat is adding another TV job to an already crowded résumé, and naturally, she’s found a way to make the career milestone part of the joke.

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee will star in the newly ordered VH1 series “America’s Funniest People,” while BET has renewed her courtroom comedy “Ms. Pat Settles It” for a fourth season. The projects are part of her expanded exclusive overall deal with BET Studios, covering producing, writing and performing across BET and Paramount platforms.

“I’ve never had three LEGAL jobs at the same time, so this is new for me,” Ms. Pat joked in announcing the projects.

Ms. Pat Takes On The Internet

“America’s Funniest People” comes from V10 Entertainment, the company behind “America’s Funniest Videos,” and puts Ms. Pat’s famously unfiltered reactions at the center of an internet-driven competition.

Each episode will pit three content creators against one another using material built around jokes, stunts, pranks and other social-media antics, with a cash prize awaiting the winner.

“I also believe that real life is the only thing funnier than my favorite TV shows,” Ms. Pat said. “‘America’s Funniest People’ is merging both of my favorite worlds together.”

Patricia Williams-Lee, John Stevens, Carter Skeath and Rick De Oliveira serve as executive producers, with Saterah Moore as co-executive producer.

MS. PAT/BET

Judge Ms. Pat Isn’t Leaving The Bench

Meanwhile, “Ms. Pat Settles It” will continue its run at BET with Season 4.

The 495 Productions series puts Ms. Pat in charge of real-life disputes, assisted by a rotating jury that includes friends, comedians and celebrity guests. The cases may be real, but the traditional courtroom demeanor is decidedly optional.

“I love being a judge, and four seasons of any show is more than I could ask for,” Ms. Pat said.

The renewal continues a relationship EURweb has followed for years. In 2024, EURweb reported on the show’s Season 2 renewal as Ms. Pat expanded her work with BET. “Ms. Pat Settles It” has since completed its third season.

Her latest projects arrive under an expanded BET Studios agreement that gives her an even broader role developing and creating programming.

The timing also coincides with another milestone. Ms. Pat’s second memoir, “Ms. American Dream,” is scheduled for release Sept. 29 through Simon & Schuster. A follow-up to “Rabbit,” the book chronicles the next stage of her journey from performing at open mics to building a television career.

With another season in the courtroom, a brand-new VH1 series and a new book arriving, Ms. Pat’s joke about juggling three legal jobs isn’t far from the real headline: her television footprint just keeps getting bigger.

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