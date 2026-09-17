Tom Cruise Tries to Save the World From Himself in NEW ‘DIGGER’ Trailer

Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with an apocalyptic dark comedy starring Cruise as a powerful man scrambling to contain a catastrophe of his own making.

*Tom Cruise has spent decades saving the world onscreen. In “DIGGER,” the problem is that he may be the reason it needs saving in the first place.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official final trailer for director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film, with Cruise playing what the studio describes as the most powerful man in the world.

The premise finds Cruise’s character on a frantic mission to convince humanity he’s its savior before a disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise leads an impressive ensemble that includes Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.

Iñárritu, whose credits include “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. The filmmaker also reunites with Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki. “DIGGER” was shot entirely in VistaVision, giving the movie another intriguing technical distinction as it prepares for both conventional theaters and IMAX.

Cruise and Iñárritu serve as producers alongside Mary Parent, with Joshua Grode executive producing. The extensive creative team also includes production designers Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson, editors Conor O’Neill and Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Jacqueline West, prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

The final trailer arrives as the movie nears its fall theatrical launch. Warner Bros. will release “DIGGER” internationally beginning Sept. 30, followed by theaters and IMAX across North America on Oct. 2.

EURweb previously gave readers an early look at Cruise in “DIGGER” as part of its entertainment NewsBits coverage.

With a protagonist apparently trying to fix the very catastrophe he created, “DIGGER” gives Cruise a different kind of impossible mission — and this time, humanity may have good reason to question the guy claiming he’s there to save it.

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