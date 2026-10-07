JAY-Z’s MarcyPen Nears Deal for 50% Stake in Fenty Beauty

The investment firm could replace LVMH as Rihanna's equal partner in the cosmetics brand, but financial terms remain undisclosed.

Jay Z, Rihanna inside for 2005 Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge, The Bridgehampton Polo Club BPC, Bridgehampton, NY, July 23, 2005. Photo by: Rob Rich/Everett Collection/Depositphotos

*JAY-Z’s MarcyPen Capital Partners appears closer to acquiring LVMH’s 50% stake in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. New reporting says the long-developing transaction could reach the signing stage within weeks.

Puck reports that MarcyPen is nearing an agreement with LVMH. A source close to the negotiations said the deal could be signed within three to four weeks.

The development moves the potential acquisition beyond where negotiations stood when EURweb reported on the deal in June. At that point, MarcyPen had emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the luxury conglomerate’s stake. No agreement had been announced.

Hypebeast also reported the latest development, citing Puck’s reporting. Financial terms remain undisclosed, and neither company has announced a completed transaction.

Jay-Z/Depositphotos

Rihanna owns the other 50% of Fenty Beauty and would retain her stake if MarcyPen completes the acquisition. That would make MarcyPen her new equal partner in the cosmetics company, replacing LVMH.

LVMH began exploring a sale of its stake in 2025. As EURweb previously reported, the company hired investment bank Evercore to assist with the process. Rihanna and LVMH launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 through the luxury company’s Kendo division.

MarcyPen already has business ties to Rihanna’s expanding portfolio. JAY-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners participated in Savage X Fenty funding rounds before merging with Pendulum Opportunities in 2024. That merger created MarcyPen Capital Partners.

Previous estimates have placed Fenty Beauty’s value between $1 billion and $2 billion. However, those estimates do not reveal what MarcyPen could pay for LVMH’s half of the company. No purchase price has surfaced publicly.

For now, the biggest change is how far the negotiations have reportedly advanced. MarcyPen has moved from frontrunner to a potential buyer that could sign an agreement within weeks. Until the parties announce a deal, however, LVMH remains Rihanna’s partner in Fenty Beauty.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z Could Become Co-Owner of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

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