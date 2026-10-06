‘BMF’ Star Da’Vinchi Says Americans Stay ‘Incompetent’ Too Long, Sparks Heated Debate

The Haitian-American actor criticized American work ethic during Cam Newton's podcast and later admitted his comments were too generalized.

Da’Vinchi/YouTube screenshot

*“BMF” actor Da’Vinchi has ignited a heated debate after criticizing American work ethic and arguing that the country allows people to remain dependent too long.

Da’Vinchi made the comments during an appearance on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast, according to Bossip. The conversation included why Black British and Caribbean actors often land roles portraying Black Americans.

“I do think the work ethic of Americans is one that people in a higher position don’t feel they can trust them,” Da’Vinchi said.

The Haitian-American actor then expanded his criticism beyond the entertainment industry. He argued that American culture doesn’t prepare young people to become independent early enough.

“Humans are becoming more incompetent and America is producing—we baby our kids in a way that is unheard of,” he said.

Da’Vinchi compared that experience with his own childhood and the influence of his Haitian grandmother.

“I had work ethic. I was determined. I could take care of myself fully at like 8-years old,” he said.

His remarks became sharper as the conversation continued.

“But in America, no shade to you guys, but the way the culture moved the majority of its citizens, you’re just incompetent for a really long time.”

Newton then asked Da’Vinchi whether he believed Americans were lazy.

“I think this country promotes that,” Da’Vinchi replied. “I don’t think it promotes us really like being able to think critically and being hard workers, being able to think outside the box.”

The conversation fueled a larger Black diaspora debate online, according to Bossip. Critics challenged Da’Vinchi’s sweeping characterization of Americans and pushed back against the implications of his argument.

Da’Vinchi later acknowledged that his wording lacked specificity after a woman objected to being included among the people he called incompetent. “… I’m sorry you felt like it was you. It was a generalized statement. I should’ve been more specific. Love you, queen,” he stated.

Da’Vinchi’s Haitian heritage has previously shaped how he discusses identity. He told EURweb that other children bullied him over his Haitian background while growing up in Brooklyn. His latest comments, however, turned that cultural perspective into a much broader argument about Americans.

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