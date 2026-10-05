Soul Train Awards 2026 Fan-Voted Nominees: Vote Through Oct. 16

BET revealed the 2026 fan-voted nominees, and viewers will pick winners for the first time.

Bruno Mars- screenshot via Instagram

*Brent Faiyaz, Bruno Mars, Kehlani and Tems are among the contenders for R&B/Soul Song of the Year at the Soul Train Awards. BET revealed the 2026 fan-voted nominees, and viewers will pick winners for the first time.

The ten nominees are “Butterflies” by Brent Faiyaz, “I Just Might” by Bruno Mars, and “It Depends” by Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller. Also in the running are “Who Knows” by Daniel Caesar, “Yukon” by Justin Bieber, and “Folded” by Kehlani. Rounding out the field are “Is It a Crime” by Mariah the Scientist featuring Kali Uchis and “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean. “What You Need” by Tems and “Chanel” by Tyla complete the list.

Fans can vote for the song category HERE. Voting runs through Oct. 16.

Soul Train Awards (2026)

A second new category, Spotify’s RNB X International Artist, honors performers expanding R&B beyond its borders. The seven nominees are Cleo Sol, FLO, kwn, Odeal, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tems and Tiana Major9. Voting takes place only in the Spotify app, where fans can stream the nominees and share their picks. Votes are subject to Spotify’s terms and conditions.

Fans can also rank The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s. Voters choose from 64 songs via THIS LINK and may vote once every 24 hours. The 20 songs with the most votes will make the final list, ranked by vote count.

BET will reveal the countdown during the Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Show: “Back on Track,” streaming on YouTube and Facebook. The ceremony airs Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, with simulcasts on CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV2 and LOGO.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said, “We’re thrilled to put the vote in the fans’ hands for the first time. From the biggest songs of the year to the artists taking R&B global, these categories show how far the genre reaches right now, and we can’t wait to see where the votes land.”

Performers and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

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