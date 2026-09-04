BET Brings ‘Soul Train Awards’ Back to Chicago This November

Ari Lennox arrives at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

*BET is reviving “Soul Train Awards,” with the show set to air Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. For the first time, the telecast will simulcast on CBS, along with BET HER, VH1, MTV2 and LOGO.

The show returns to Chicago, the city where Don Cornelius launched the original “Soul Train” more than 50 years ago. Spotify joins as the exclusive music streaming partner, and Toyota serves as the exclusive automotive partner for this year’s telecast.

The show will pair artists who shaped the sound of “Soul Train” with a new generation carrying it forward. The franchise has influenced Black music and culture since “Soul Train” debuted in 1971. Performers, honorees, and a host have not yet been announced.

Soul Train

BET President Louis Carr called the return a full-circle moment. “As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the ‘Soul Train Awards’ back to the city where it all originated,” Carr said. “Coming off a landmark year for BET, this return reaffirms what we do best: bringing our community together around the culture, and connecting the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said the night is getting a fresh format. “The ‘Soul Train Awards’ has always been the home for R&B and soul, and this year we’re reimagining the celebration with a bold new format,” Orlando said.

Jesse Collins Entertainment returns to produce the telecast. Spotify’s Joe Hadley and Toyota’s Dedra DeLilli both said their companies are proud to support the franchise’s return, with DeLilli calling Soul Train “a defining force in music and culture for more than five decades.”

Cornelius created “Soul Train” in 1971. The show ran for 35 years, becoming the longest-running first-run syndicated series in TV history before ending in 2006. BET acquired the brand in 2016 and keeps its legacy alive through the Soul Train dance line, still a staple on dance floors nationwide.

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