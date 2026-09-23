Chris Brown Says ‘I’ll Be the Villain’ After Days of Public Disputes

The singer rejects approval and “fake love,” and says he hates the music industry after separately answering criticism surrounding his Texas recognition and past conduct.

Chris Brown on stage – via eurAI

*Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown says he doesn’t want approval and says he hates the music industry, declaring himself “the king” and writing “I’ll be the villain” in an Instagram Story that follows several public disputes surrounding his Texas recognition and past conduct.

In the statement highlighted by Billboard, Brown addressed the music industry, celebrities, approval and what he called “fake love.”

“I’m not your friend, I’m not your buddy,” Brown wrote. “I don’t like majority of you. I don’t want your approval. I don’t want your fake love. I hate the music industry. I don’t wanna participate in this circus.”

The post then pivots from rejecting approval to Brown making an emphatic case for where he believes he stands among his peers.

Chris Brown (AFP-Getty)

Brown Declares Himself ‘the King’

Brown also made sweeping claims about his standing among other artists.

“F— BEING HUMBLE,” he wrote. “I DON’T LIKE NONE OF YOU CELEBRITIES.”

“I AM THE BEST HANDS DOWN. IM THE KING,” Brown continued.

He followed with another declaration: “NOT A SINGLE ARTIST ON THIS PLANET CAN F— WIT ME ON MY WORST DAY!”

“They know it. I’m tired of being nice,” Brown wrote.

Billboard reports that Brown has 125 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including 17 Top 10 hits and two No. 1 singles. The outlet also reports that he has 13 Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including three that reached No. 1.

The Texas Recognition Came First

Brown’s statement follows developments EURweb has documented since his and Usher’s R&B Tour stop in Arlington, Texas.

On Sept. 12, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett recognized Brown and Usher’s musical contributions through entries in the Congressional Record. Texas state Rep. Venton Jones separately presented Brown with a Texas legislative recognition.

Jones later apologized for participating and directed an apology toward women and domestic-violence survivors. Brown rejected Jones’ recognition.

As EURweb previously reported, Brown said he had been “minding my damn business” and told politicians to “leave me the f— alone” while he focused on his fans. Brown responded differently to Crockett, thanking her and saying he was “not political.”

Brown’s documented past is relevant to the dispute over his recognition. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna and received probation, community service and domestic-violence counseling.

Brown Later Challenged a Claim About His Present Conduct

Another public exchange followed.

On Sept. 22, EURweb reported that journalist Arianna Coghill questioned Brown’s continued public embrace and characterized him as “actively abusing women.”

Brown challenged that present-tense characterization and demanded evidence supporting it.

Those developments establish the chronology surrounding Brown’s latest statement, but not its cause. The verified evidence does not establish that the dispute with Coghill, Jones’ apology or any other preceding event prompted the Instagram Story. Brown also did not identify Usher or another celebrity as the target of his remarks.

Chris Brown – Depositphotos

Brown Says ‘I’ll Be the Villain’

After days of answering specific criticism surrounding his Texas recognition and past conduct, Brown’s latest statement broadens his public response: he explicitly rejects approval, “fake love” and other people’s “narrative,” while declaring, “I’ll be the villain.”

“F— YO OPINION. ILL BE THE VILLAIN,” Brown wrote.

The statement does not establish that Brown is retiring, leaving the music industry or directing his remarks at any particular celebrity. In this specific post, Brown rejected approval and “fake love,” called himself “the king” and declared, “I’ll be the villain.”

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