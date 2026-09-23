Paid an ATM Fee? You Could Qualify for Visa, Mastercard’s $167.5M Settlement

Consumers who paid certain unreimbursed fees at independent ATMs could receive money from a proposed $167.5 million class-action settlement.

Visa and Mastercard — Stock Editorial Photography/Depositphotos

*Visa and Mastercard have agreed to a $167.5 million settlement that could put money back into the pockets of some ATM users.

The proposed settlement resolves allegations that the payment networks maintained rules that inflated surcharges at independently operated ATMs. Visa and Mastercard deny wrongdoing. According to the New York Post, Visa agreed to contribute $88.775 million. Mastercard agreed to pay $78.725 million.

Consumers may qualify if they paid a surcharge while withdrawing cash from an independent ATM in the United States. The transaction must have occurred between Oct. 24, 2007, and Aug. 14, 2026. The consumer’s bank also must not have fully reimbursed the surcharge. An independent ATM generally means a machine not owned by a bank or other financial institution.

The settlement covers cash withdrawals from deposit accounts using ATM or PIN-debit cards. Credit-card transactions, cash advances and prepaid-card transactions do not qualify.

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The official settlement website allows eligible consumers to submit claims online. Claimants do not need to provide documentation when initially filing.

However, the claims administrator may later request bank statements or other proof supporting a claim. Consumers must certify their information under penalty of perjury.

No fixed payout amount has been announced. Each eligible claimant’s payment will depend partly on qualifying transactions and the number of valid claims. The court must grant final approval before payments can begin. The final approval hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2027. Any appeals could also delay payments.

EURweb reported in 2024 on earlier developments in the long-running litigation over ATM surcharges. The current settlement establishes updated eligibility dates and a new claims process.

Consumers who believe they qualify should use the court-authorized settlement website rather than unofficial claims services. The deadline to submit a valid claim remains Feb. 10, 2027.

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