Nolan Wells Grand Jury Finds No Crime — DA Blasts ‘Outsiders and Influencers’

After months of suspicion surrounding the Black teen’s death, a Mississippi grand jury found no basis for charges — but his cause of death remains undetermined.

*A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict anyone in the death of Nolan Xavier Wells, the 18-year-old Black college football player whose disappearance from Horn Island on July 4 ignited months of questions, national attention and demands for answers.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath announced Monday that the 23-member grand jury unanimously returned a no true bill after reviewing an extensive investigation. The jury considered 132 subpoenas, testimony from 43 witnesses, cellphone forensic reports, GPS information, photographs, video and other evidence.

The grand jury found no credible evidence that anyone traveling to or from Horn Island committed a crime connected to Wells’ death and no evidence that his death was racially motivated, according to Mississippi Today.

Nolan Wells/screenshot

No Indictment Doesn’t Answer How Wells Died

Wells traveled to the Mississippi barrier island with friends for a Fourth of July outing but did not return with them. His body was discovered in the water near Horn Island on July 6.

The grand jury said the location and condition of Wells’ body were consistent with drowning. But that is not the same as a definitive medical finding that he drowned.

Both Mississippi’s chief medical examiner and an independent forensic pathologist hired by Wells’ family determined that the cause and manner of death were undetermined.

Neither found fatal physical trauma, although bruising was documented on the back of Wells’ head.

That distinction leaves one of the family’s central questions unresolved even as the criminal investigation reaches a major turning point.

Angel Myers McIlrath – screenshot

DA Takes Aim at ‘Outsiders and Influencers’

McIlrath also delivered an unusually pointed rebuke of the public narrative that grew around the case.

“The death of Nolan Wells has devastated our community,” she said. “Outsiders and influencers have attempted to exploit Nolan’s death and create chaos here. But we are better together.”

That statement lands after months of intense scrutiny documented by EURweb.

EURweb previously reported that members of the Congressional Black Caucus joined Wells’ parents and civil rights attorney Ben Crump in seeking a federal review as questions persisted over the forensic examination of Wells’ cellphone. The phone had returned to the mainland without him.

Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry also offered a combined $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Later, three friends who had been with Wells threatened Sharpton with a defamation lawsuit, arguing that public statements had unfairly linked them to criminal allegations.

Nolan Xavier Wells with his parents (Elmore and Christine and Wonsley) – via family

Family Says Questions Remain

The grand jury’s decision substantially changes the legal picture, but Wells’ family and Crump maintain that it does not explain how the teenager died.

The no true bill is also not an acquittal. Mississippi has no statute of limitations for murder, and prosecutors said credible new evidence suggesting criminal conduct could be presented to another grand jury.

For now, two conclusions exist side by side: a grand jury says the evidence does not support criminal charges against anyone in Nolan Wells’ death, while the medical cause and manner of that death remain officially undetermined.

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RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nolan Wells’ Friends Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Against Rev. Al Sharpton

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