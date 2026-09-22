‘Hidden Colors’ Film Franchise Returns to Theatres with 6th Installment | TRAILER

The latest “Hidden Colors” documentary explores Black American resistance, survival and innovation as the independent franchise expands to theaters nationwide.

*Tariq Nasheed is bringing his “Hidden Colors” documentary franchise to theaters this November with its sixth installment, “Hidden Colors 6: The Culture of Resistance.”

The new documentary examines Black American resistance, innovation, survival and cultural influence across generations. It also explores how Black Americans preserved communities, built institutions, and challenged oppression.

According to the film’s official website, the documentary addresses slave rebellions, Jim Crow and strategies used by Civil Rights leaders. It also examines Foundational Black American history and culture.

Nasheed launched the “Hidden Colors” series in 2011 outside the traditional Hollywood studio system. The independently distributed documentaries built an audience through direct sales, screenings and grassroots promotion.

Hidden Colors 6/YouTube screenshot

The franchise eventually extended beyond film. Nasheed opened the Hidden History Museum in Los Angeles in 2023 to showcase Black history, culture and historical figures.

EURweb covered the museum’s opening and Nasheed’s efforts to bring overlooked Black history to a physical space. The museum received its initial funding through a crowdfunding campaign.

Nasheed again turned to supporters to finance “Hidden Colors 6.” Its Kickstarter campaign raised $261,760 from 3,240 backers, surpassing its $250,000 goal in March. Now, Nasheed is taking the finished film directly to audiences.

Early November screenings include Memphis and Oakland on Nov. 4. Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Orlando follow on Nov. 5. New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Washington, D.C., have screenings scheduled for Nov. 7. Dallas added another Nov. 8 screening after its first event sold out.

The theatrical rollout continues the independent distribution strategy that has defined “Hidden Colors” from the beginning. Nasheed has largely bypassed traditional industry gatekeepers while building an audience around Black historical narratives.

In 2024, Nasheed spoke with EURweb about that approach while promoting his hip-hop documentary “Microphone Check.” He described his work as an effort to challenge established historical narratives and highlight overlooked stories.

“Hidden Colors 6” brings that mission back to the franchise that helped establish his documentary platform.

Tickets, screening locations and updated showtimes are available through the official “Hidden Colors 6” website. Watch the trailer above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tariq Nasheed Talks Hip-Hop Documentary ‘Microphone Check’

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