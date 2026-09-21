Kai Cenat Says Fame Is Costing Him Privacy: ‘I Can’t Even Go To The Airport’ | VIDEO

The streaming superstar says success can inspire millions, but constant attention has made ordinary moments harder to enjoy.

Kai Cenat/YouTube screenshot via New York Times Popcast



*Streamer and entrepreneur Kai Cenat has reached a level of fame where even a bad morning can become somebody else’s viral video.

The 24-year-old discussed his changing view of celebrity during an interview with The New York Times’ “Popcast.” The conversation came as Cenat expanded beyond streaming with his fashion label, Vivet. Asked whether greater success makes him want more fame, Cenat made his preference clear. “I love my privacy,” Cenat said, according to The Gentleman.

He then described how public attention follows him into everyday situations.

“I can’t even go to the airport without… I could be waking up in the morning, I’ll be in a grumpy mood and somebody’s recording me. It kind of gets annoying,” he said.

Cenat also recognizes that visibility allows him to influence people positively.

“I do appreciate how the more known you get, the more you can inspire more people,” he said.

He appears less interested, however, in chasing fame simply for its own sake. “I like just to be successful,” Cenat said.

The New York Times interview explored his decision to step away from regular streaming and pursue fashion. Cenat spent much of the past year away from livestreaming while developing Vivet. The brand presented its first runway collection during New York Fashion Week.

His break followed years of turning his life into entertainment for millions of viewers. During Mafiathon 3, Cenat streamed for 30 consecutive days with cameras around him throughout the experience.

He recently returned to regular programming after nine months away. His comeback included another installment of Streamer University, his program centered on aspiring creators.

Cenat’s latest comments reveal the tradeoff behind that enormous digital reach. Fame gives him a bigger platform, but it also makes something as basic as privacy increasingly valuable.

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