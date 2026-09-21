Cowboys’ Cobie Durant Takes Brutal ‘Friendly Fire’ Below the Belt | WATCH

Dallas officially listed Durant with a hamstring injury, but one look at Markquese Bell’s accidental cleat placement had social media diagnosing something considerably farther south.

Cobie Durant (on the turf) about to take a cleet from Markquese Bell – screenshot

*Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant had an afternoon to remember — although there’s one particular moment from Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders he’d probably prefer to forget.

Durant was lying face-down in the end zone after an incomplete pass when Cowboys safety Markquese Bell began backing up, apparently unaware his teammate was still on the turf.

Then came the kind of “friendly fire” that makes every man watching instinctively cross his legs.

Bell stepped directly onto Durant’s groin area with his cleat.

Yes. With. His. Cleat.

OMG THATS GOTTA HURT 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ltFBOdXHYj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 20, 2026

Cobie Durant Never Saw It Coming

If there was any mercy in the moment, Durant was face-down eating grass when Bell’s cleat arrived at an address nobody wants visited. He never saw it coming.

Think about the alternative: you’re already on your back hurting from a hamstring injury, you look up and suddenly see a teammate’s cleat headed south with no time to evacuate the premises.

Nope. Keep the grass.

Football analyst Warren Sharp summed up the replay on X with considerably fewer words: “OMG THATS GOTTA HURT 💀💀.”

Indeed.

Cobie Durant – screenshot

Cowboys Said ‘Hamstring’ — The Internet Saw Something Else

For the record, Dallas officially reported that Durant left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys’ game recap says both Durant and P.J. Locke departed in the first half, with Durant listed as hamstring. NBC Sports also reported that Durant was ruled out with the same designation.

So we’re not diagnosing anything from a video or claiming Bell’s unfortunate foot placement caused the injury that knocked Durant out.

We’re just saying everybody has eyes.

And those eyes watched a football cleat make contact with a piece of anatomy located a considerable distance from the hamstring.

At Least the Cowboys Got the Win

The afternoon ended much better for Dallas than it did for Durant’s nether regions.

The Cowboys beat Washington 37-20, with Dak Prescott throwing four touchdown passes and passing Tony Romo to become Dallas’ career leader in touchdown throws.

Durant’s status going forward will depend on that hamstring.

As for Bell?

Maybe check the rearview mirror next time, brother.

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