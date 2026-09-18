Jalen Brunson’s Kids Runway Draws DaBaby, DaniLeigh, DJ Khaled and More

Celebrity parents turned Macy's Herald Square into a family affair as their children walked for Rookie Kids while supporting Brunson's Second Round Foundation.

DaBaby and daughter Velour at RookieKids (Instagram)

*DJ Khaled, Ice-T and Coco, Trey Songz, Josh Hart, Jose Alvarado and other celebrity parents turned out as their children walked the runway with a purpose. Radio/TV personality Jamyn Summers was there to bring you the tea for EURweb.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh may not be the first two names anyone expects to see together at a fashion show, but at the Rookie Kid event, the former couple had something more important than old drama on the agenda: showing up for their beautiful 5-year-old daughter Velour.

The two were together at Macy’s Herald Square for Rookie Kids: Runway on Broadway, where their daughter walked like a pro on the runway further demonstrating their successful transition into stable and peaceful co-parenting. Just last month, the former couple reunited to jointly surprise Velour with a puppy for her fifth birthday, showcasing a unified front

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, were in full parent mode as their sons, Asahd and Aalam, took their turns on the runway. Asahd had a particularly big moment during the Nike -Jordan Brand presentation featuring trendy back-to-school streetwear, that Khaled later celebrated on social media.

DJ Khaled’s children walk runway at Rookie Kids(instagram)

They weren’t the only famous parents watching proudly from the sidelines.

Levi’s & Converse brought classic denim and timeless sneaker, 3Brand ,the children’s apparel line by NFL star Russell Wilson and pop icon Ciara made a major splash as part of the event’s premier trends and Hurley stole the spotlight with vibrant, casual athletic wear tailored for active kids.

Ciara and Russell Wilson with their Rookie Kids star (instagram)

Ice-T and Coco Austin were there cheering on their daughter Chanel, while Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing supported their daughter Reign. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also made it a father-son affair.

Trey Songz, Cara Colon, with their son Noah and Jazmyn Summers – (photo by Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)

Trey Songz made a stylish appearance with his 7-year-old son, Noah, and Noah’s mother, Caro Colon.

And then there were the Knicks.

Knicks Jordan Clarkson and daugther Callie Rose at Rookie Kids (photo by Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)

Host Jalen Brunson had plenty of hometown support, with teammates and fellow NBA dads Josh Hart, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson among those turning the evening into something of a Knicks family reunion.

Jalen Brunson and family at Rookie Kids(instagram)

Alvarado’s daughters walked the runway, giving their dad plenty to cheer about. Hart’s twin boys were back for another Rookie Kids appearance after their memorable debut last year, when their dad ended up jumping onto the runway to help them finish.

But Brunson didn’t stay safely on the sidelines either.

When his wife, Ali Marks Brunson, placed their daughter on the runway, the little girl immediately headed toward Dad. Brunson appeared to ask, “Do you want me to come up?” before stepping onto the runway so the three could finish the walk together.

That may have been the sweetest plot twist of the night: the guy hosting the runway ended up becoming part of the show.

Knicks Jose Alvarado and faily (instagram)

And while the celebrity families naturally drew attention, there was a bigger reason for the evening.

Rookie Kids and Macy’s brought children’s fashion to Broadway with a purpose. The children walking under the bright lights were helping make it possible for other young people, without the same access or advantages, to have opportunities of their own. The event supported Jalen Brunson’s Second Round Foundation, which works to expand opportunity for young people through education, sports and community.

Jalen Brunson – via Instagram

The foundation is rooted in Brunson’s own story. He was a second-round NBA draft pick, and the organization grew from his understanding of what it means to be underestimated. Its stated mission is to “plant seeds to create equity for young people through education, sport, and community.”

Brunson talked about using his platform to help young people who feel overlooked, with the foundation supporting programs that provide resources and access to youth and their families.

So yes, there was plenty of celebrity watching going on at Macy’s that night. But underneath all of those famous names was a pretty simple idea: let kids have their moment, then let that moment help other kids in need.

And they clearly understood the assignment. From the first step onto the runway to the final pose, the kids brought confidence, personality and plenty of style, proving that sometimes the smallest people in the room can have the biggest impact. They strutted, posed and worked that runway with confidence and personality, but their walk meant more than a few fabulous moments under the lights. They were showing what can happen when children are given an opportunity while helping make sure more young people get that same chance.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

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