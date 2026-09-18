Steve Harvey Says ‘That White Man’ at NBC Tried to End His TV Career | WATCH

Steve Harvey – X screenshot

*To say Steve Harvey is opening up about his bitter split with NBC is putting it lightly.

He’s alleging that former network executive Paul Telegdy set out to damage his television career after Harvey refused to move “Celebrity Family Feud” from ABC — and Harvey’s choice of words suggests he remembers the confrontation as more than an ordinary programming dispute.

Speaking with his daughter Brandi Harvey on “Vault Empowers Talks,” Harvey said NBC initially rejected “Celebrity Family Feud,” prompting him to take the revival to ABC. After the show became successful, Harvey claims Telegdy wanted it moved to NBC.

Harvey refused.

“I said, ‘No man, that ain’t right,’” Harvey recalled. “They believed in it. They gave me a crack. I’m going to stay with them.”

Then came the line that changes the complexion of Harvey’s story.

“And that moment right there, I saw in his eyes. He hated me,” Harvey said. “That white man could not believe I told him no.”

“He hated me. That white man couldn’t believe I told him no.”



Steve Harvey says former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy canceled his hit talk show “Steve” and removed him as host of the TV show “Little Big Shots” because Steve Harvey refused to bring “Celebrity Family… pic.twitter.com/Pk3gPb7Phy — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 17, 2026

Harvey Alleges a Threat to His Career

Harvey alleges Telegdy subsequently said, “I’ll show him. I’ll take his whole TV career.”

He connects that alleged threat to two major career blows in 2019: the end of his syndicated daytime talk show “Steve” and his replacement by Melissa McCarthy as host of NBC’s “Little Big Shots.”

Harvey’s account is a newly stated allegation, not an independently established explanation for those decisions. Contemporary reporting documented additional business factors surrounding both changes.

“Steve” had undergone a major restructuring in 2017 that gave Harvey more creative control but left NBCUniversal without the ownership stake it previously held. By 2019, NBC-owned stations were preparing to replace the program with “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

When NBC replaced Harvey on “Little Big Shots,” Telegdy publicly characterized McCarthy’s arrival as a “refresh” for the program, TheWrap reported at the time.

Paul Telegdy – screenshot

Why Harvey’s ‘That White Man’ Remark Matters

Harvey does not explicitly accuse Telegdy of racial discrimination. But he unmistakably introduces race into his recollection of the confrontation.

“That white man could not believe I told him no” raises a question Harvey doesn’t fully answer: Was he describing what he perceived as a racialized power struggle between a Black television star and a powerful white executive, or simply emphasizing the intensity of Telegdy’s alleged reaction?

Either way, Harvey appears to remember saying “no” as the pivotal moment.

He also makes clear that he’s deliberately naming the executive. When Brandi observes that her father is “doubling down,” Harvey responds, “I just want to make sure.”

The Career Harvey Says NBC Couldn’t Take

There’s an irony to Harvey’s story. Losing the NBC programs, he says, ultimately freed him to create “Judge Steve Harvey,” a show he says he owned and that paid him more than “Steve” and “Little Big Shots” combined.

Meanwhile, the show Harvey refused to move never disappeared. ABC launched Season 12 of “Celebrity Family Feud” in July 2026 with Harvey still behind the podium, according to ABC.

Telegdy left NBCUniversal in 2020 amid a corporate restructuring and allegations that he fostered a hostile workplace and engaged in racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.

He denied the characterization, saying the allegations “[fly] in the face of everything I stand for,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Those separate allegations do not establish Harvey’s account as fact.

But years after NBC’s doors closed, Harvey is telling his daughter what he believes happened behind them — and making sure the man he holds responsible is named.

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