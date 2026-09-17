Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker for Airing Their Threesome History

Todd says threesomes were part of 'most' of their marriage, but Kandi says his public disclosure reinforces why she wanted a divorce.

Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola – Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images North America)

*Kandi Burruss is firing back after ex-husband Todd Tucker publicly discussed their sex life while promoting his upcoming film about their divorce.

Tucker revealed in a trailer for ‘‘Til Divorce Do Us Part’ that threesomes were frequently part of their 11-year marriage for most of that time. The film brings together several men connected to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars to discuss relationships, breakups, and life after divorce, Page Six reports. However, Burruss believes Tucker crossed a line by turning their private experiences into promotional material.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the singer accused Tucker of sensationalizing their personal life for attention. “A man who has already hurt me to my core is furthering the damage by choosing to sensationalize our sex life to stretch his five minutes of fame,” Burruss told the outlet. “What consensually happens between a husband and wife in the privacy of their marriage is exactly that: private.”

She also said his decision to share intimate details reinforced why she chose to end their marriage.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker – Getty

Kandi Previously Discussed Threesomes

Tucker’s comments may sound explosive, but Burruss has previously acknowledged being open to bringing women into their bedroom. EURweb reported in 2021 on the reality star discussing the subject with Tami Roman.

“I’m open to pretty much try anything in the bedroom that’s…legal!” Burruss said at the time.

Roman then asked whether she felt comfortable bringing other people into the bedroom.

“Well, yeah. I am,” Burruss responded.

Still, those earlier comments did not describe how often she and Tucker participated in threesomes. That distinction makes Tucker’s latest disclosure more specific than what Burruss previously shared publicly.

Todd Turns Divorce Into a Film

EURweb recently reported that Tucker’s film examines the emotional fallout surrounding his split from Burruss. The trailer also addresses infidelity allegations and shows Tucker discussing his mental health during the breakup.

Burruss and Tucker married in 2014 after meeting through “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She filed for divorce in November 2025, ending their marriage after more than a decade. They later settled in March 2026. The former couple shares two children, Ace and Blaze.

Tucker may be ready to tell his version of their marriage publicly. Burruss, however, has made clear that some chapters were private for a reason.

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