NewsBits: Todd Tucker Opens Up, Judge Judy Steps Away, KJ Biermann Faces New Allegations | VIDEO

Todd Tucker turns his divorce pain into a film as Judge Judy closes a TV chapter and KJ Biermann remains in custody.

Todd Tucker – screenshot

*In today’s NewsBits, Todd Tucker is putting his split from Kandi Burruss on camera in a revealing new film, Judge Judy Sheindlin is preparing to end her legendary on-camera career, and prosecutors have raised disturbing new allegations against Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s teenage son, KJ Biermann Jr., as he seeks bond in a separate criminal case.

Todd Tucker Examines Kandi Burruss Split In New Film

Todd Tucker is ready to tell his side of the story.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality released a trailer earlier this week for “Til Divorce Do Us Part,” a film examining the aftermath of his split from Kandi Burruss and the emotional toll it took on him.

The two-minute trailer features conversations with people connected to Tucker and Burruss, including pastors, Burruss’ hairstylist and several familiar “RHOA”-adjacent faces, including Dennis McKinley, Fatum Alford and Ralph Pittman.

Tucker is shown meeting with his divorce attorney, removing his wedding ring and confronting difficult questions about what went wrong in his marriage. The film also addresses allegations of infidelity, with Tucker agreeing to take a polygraph test.

More seriously, Tucker reveals that his mental state became dangerously dark while dealing with the breakup.

“I looked at my gun a couple times,” he admits during a conversation with pastors.

Another portion of the trailer features Tucker questioning whether enough attention was paid to his own emotional distress during the marriage, saying he had been “screaming for f-cking help.”

“Til Divorce Do Us Part” is expected to begin screening in select theaters in October.

Judge Judy

Judge Judy Is Ready To Leave The TV Bench

After three decades of laying down the law on television, Judith “Judge Judy” Sheindlin is preparing to step away from on-camera work.

Sheindlin, 83, says she will leave the TV bench when her Prime Video series “Judy Justice” concludes its run in October.

Her television courtroom career began with “Judge Judy” in 1996, and Sheindlin says she’s content with what she accomplished.

“I don’t have to prove anything else. I did it,” she told PEOPLE.

She isn’t disappearing creatively. Sheindlin plans to spend more time with family, enjoy her hobbies and work on other projects, including “Judyverse,” an adult animated series inspired by the viral “Baby Judge Judy” videos.

She is also keeping courtroom TV in the family.

Her son, Adam Levy, will preside over the new syndicated court series “Adam’s Law,” premiering Sept. 14. Sheindlin created the program and serves as an executive producer.

After decades of wielding the TV gavel herself, Judge Judy is literally passing it to the next generation.

Kroy ‘KJ’ Biermann Jr – via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutors Raise New Allegations Against KJ Biermann

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., the 15-year-old son of former “RHOA” star Kim Zolciak and retired NFL player Kroy Biermann, remains at the center of a serious criminal case.

During a Sept. 11 bond hearing, prosecutors alleged investigators discovered videos on the teenager’s phone depicting sexual acts involving a family member younger than 12. Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy told the court there were multiple videos and alleged that KJ used “predatory, derogatory” language.

The claims emerged as the court considered bond in a separate case involving allegations stemming from an April 23 encounter with a female classmate at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A grand jury indicted KJ on seven felony counts, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 and false imprisonment.

KJ’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, maintains his client is innocent and has cited the absence of male DNA in a medical examination conducted after the alleged fitness-center incident. The defense has also moved to transfer the case to juvenile court.

KJ has been held at a youth detention facility since his Aug. 17 arrest. His attorney says he intends to plead not guilty to all charges at his Oct. 14 arraignment.

Judge Melynee Leftridge did not rule on bond Friday and is expected to issue a decision by Monday.

From Todd Tucker publicly unpacking the pain of his marriage ending to Judge Judy preparing for life away from the television bench and the Biermann family confronting an increasingly serious legal battle, today’s NewsBits bring major developments from several familiar reality-TV and entertainment names.

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