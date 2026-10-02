Upcoming Horror Movies to Watch in 2026: ‘Other Mommy,’ ‘Clayface,’ ‘Werwulf’ and More

Horror fans still have plenty to fear before 2026 ends, with supernatural threats, killer creatures and familiar monsters headed to screens.

Jessica Chastain as Other Mommy in Other Mommy, directed by Rob Savage.

*Horror fans aren’t finished with 2026 yet. October alone brings a packed slate of theatrical and streaming releases before more nightmares arrive in November and December.

The lineup stretches from Jessica Chastain facing her sinister double to DC Studios turning a Batman villain into a full-fledged horror attraction. Godzilla also returns, while Robert Eggers plans to make Christmas considerably less merry.

Here are some of the biggest upcoming horror movies still scheduled for U.S. audiences in 2026.

October Brings ‘Other Mommy,’ ‘Whalefall’ and Plenty of Monsters

October starts with several smaller releases on Oct. 2: “Beware Boiúna,” “Ghost in the Cell,” “Appofeniacs,” “The Influencer Project,” and “Dead Media,” per Rotten Tomatoes.

Jessica Chastain takes center stage Oct. 9 in “Other Mommy.” She plays both Ursula and a supernatural entity that resembles her. The story follows 8-year-old Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark, after she encounters the frightening presence inside her home. Rob Savage directs the adaptation of Josh Malerman’s novel “Incidents Around the House.”

Found-footage fans also get “V/H/S/MIXTAPE” on Oct. 9 through Shudder. The anthology connects its horror segments through music and sound. The installment includes filmmakers Ernest Dickerson, RZA, David Moreau and Renee Zhan. Flying Lotus also directs music-video interludes, per AMC Global Media

Oct. 16 brings three especially unusual survival stories. “Crawlers” unleashes venomous spiders inside a quarantined apartment complex, while “Breeder” sends a college student to an isolated ranch.

Then there’s “Whalefall,” starring Austin Abrams as Jay Gardiner. A sperm whale swallows Jay while he searches for his late father’s remains off California’s coast. He has only one hour of oxygen and must find a way out. Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz and Jane Levy also star.

“Hallowarrior” arrives on Shudder that same day.

‘Clayface’ Gives DC a Horror Makeover

DC Studios enters the horror lane with “Clayface” on Oct. 23.

Tom Rhys Harries stars in the James Watkins-directed movie about Gotham’s shape-shifting villain. DC’s official site confirms the Oct. 23 theatrical release. EURweb has previously covered the film’s transformation of the Batman character into a darker cinematic story.

“The Cycle” also joins the Oct. 23 lineup on Shudder. The film centers on a mystery involving a man who disappeared decades earlier.

The month closes with “Stiletto” and horror-comedy “Christmas at the Kringles” on Oct. 30. Current theatrical calendars list both among the month’s final horror arrivals.

Godzilla Returns in November

November has fewer horror releases, but one monster needs little introduction.

“Godzilla Minus Zero” storms into U.S. theaters Nov. 6. Takashi Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter and visual effects lead after “Godzilla Minus One.” The story takes place two years after the previous film. Japan has started rebuilding when another threat destroys its fragile peace.

Fandango also lists “Dead of Night” for Nov. 11, and the psychological horror movie “Victorian Psycho” follows on Nov. 13.

‘Werwulf’ Brings Horror to Christmas

December’s confirmed horror calendar looks much lighter, but it ends with a major filmmaker returning to familiar dark territory.

Robert Eggers’ “Werwulf” arrives in theaters Dec. 25. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp lead the cast. Eggers co-wrote the film with Sjón, his collaborator on “The Northman.” Focus Features describes the project as a horror story involving devotion and damnation.

Fandango also currently lists “Gods Don’t Give Gifts” for Dec. 4.

Release calendars can still shift, particularly for smaller films and streaming titles. Still, horror fans have no shortage of options between Halloween season and Christmas.

From haunted homes and deadly spiders to Godzilla and a Christmas Day werewolf, 2026 plans to keep the scares coming until year’s end.

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