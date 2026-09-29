Jasmine Guy Responds to Critics of Her ‘A Different World’ Appearance

The 64-year-old actress addresses scrutiny of her appearance after returning as Whitley Gilbert nearly four decades after the original series debuted.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Jasmine Guy and Maleah Joi Moon attendA DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

*Jasmine Guy has a message for people criticizing her appearance following her return as Whitley Gilbert in Netflix’s “A Different World” sequel. The actress addressed the commentary directly while reflecting on the realities women face as they grow older.

“The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older,” Guy wrote on Instagram. “It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it.”

Jasmine Guy Embraces Aging

Guy, 64, first introduced audiences to Whitley when “A Different World” premiered in 1987. She now plays the character decades later as the series welcomes a new generation to Hillman College.

Some viewers criticized Guy’s appearance after the sequel premiered Sept. 24. Others defended her and questioned expectations that she should resemble the woman audiences first watched nearly 40 years ago.

“Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy,” Guy wrote. “But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date.”

Guy also made clear that she refuses to let online commentary determine how she views this stage of her life. Instead, she focused on the opportunity to continue working and reconnect with a character audiences still recognize.

“Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live,” she wrote.

‘A Different World’ Brings Whitley Back

Guy’s return comes nearly four decades after viewers first met Whitley as a Hillman student. The original NBC series ran for six seasons before ending in 1993.

The Netflix sequel places Whitley and Dwayne Wayne, played again by Kadeem Hardison, within a story centered on their daughter. Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, a freshman trying to establish her own identity at Hillman.

As EURweb previously reported, several original cast members returned alongside the new ensemble. Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell are among the familiar faces appearing in the revival.

Guy also received public support from people involved with the sequel. Showrunner Felicia Pride responded to her statement with, “Yes Queen. We love you!”

The criticism places Guy in an unusual position because viewers can directly compare her with a character she first played in her 20s. Her response rejects the idea that returning to Whitley requires looking like the woman who originally played her decades ago.

For Guy, reaching this chapter means embracing the visible passage of time rather than apologizing for it. Her message also challenges audiences to extend that same grace to women growing older in public.

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