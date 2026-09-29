30 Million Young Men Are Unmarried — But Many Still Want Marriage

America has nearly 10 million more unmarried young men than in 2000, but new research complicates assumptions that they have rejected marriage.

Credit: Depositphotos

*Marriage has become far less common among younger American men, but that does not necessarily mean they want to stay single. In 2025, 30.4 million U.S. men ages 20 to 39 were unmarried.

That number stood at 20.7 million in 2000, marking a 47% increase over 25 years. Married men in that age group fell from 18.1 million to 15.4 million during the same period, according to the Institute for Family Studies.

The numbers show a major shift in marital status, but they do not explain why it happened. Population growth also means the 47% increase should not be treated as a 47% rise in the unmarried rate.

Many Young Men Still Want Marriage

Separate IFS research suggests many younger men still see marriage in their future. Its survey of men ages 18 to 29 found 68% of unmarried respondents wanted to marry someday.

Another 21% remained unsure, while 10% said they did not want marriage. The survey also found 59% of all respondents were not currently in romantic relationships.

Money appears to create obstacles for some men who remain interested in marriage. One-third of hesitant respondents cited a lack of financial independence, while one-quarter cited unstable employment.

Finding the right partner also presents challenges. Among men who expressed uncertainty or disinterest in marriage, 44% said finding the right person was difficult.

Black couple in the park (Credit: Depositphotos)

Unmarried Doesn’t Always Mean Alone

The 30.4 million figure measures marital status, not whether every man lacks a romantic partner. Some unmarried men may date, maintain committed relationships or live with partners.

Researchers also cannot determine from these numbers how many younger men will eventually marry. The IFS notes that some may postpone marriage into their 40s or beyond.

The trend also overlaps with changing attitudes among Black singles. As EURweb previously reported, the 2026 BLK State of Black Singles Report found substantial interest in committed relationships.

That survey found 75% of respondents wanted serious or marriage-minded connections. More than 82% of Gen Z participants remained open to or interested in marriage.

The surveys cover different populations and should not be treated as directly comparable. Still, both complicate the idea that being unmarried automatically signals rejection of long-term commitment.

The numbers show fewer younger men reaching marriage by their 20s and 30s. They do not show that millions of men have simply decided marriage is no longer worth pursuing.

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