Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Welfare (‘Brad’) Ad Sparks Racial Backlash from the Right | WATCH

The Arkansas governor’s “Brad” ad promotes work requirements, but some conservative critics focused instead on making a white man its welfare recipient.

*Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing unusually sharp criticism from some conservative voices after a campaign ad promoting welfare work requirements cast a young white man as an able-bodied benefits recipient who chooses not to work. The dispute quickly shifted from Sanders’ policy to the race and gender of the fictional character at the center of the spot.

Meet ‘Brad,’ the Welfare Ad’s Target

The ad introduces “Brad,” a young man shown lounging, playing video games and eating snacks while Sanders tells viewers, “You actually work hard. You pay taxes to cover welfare for guys like Brad who just choose not to work.”

Sanders then promotes a requirement that certain recipients work, attend school or volunteer. Arkansas has begun rolling out work-related requirements for certain adults enrolled in ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program, with full implementation scheduled for January 2027.

But the casting of Brad became the flashpoint.

The choice transformed what was supposed to be a straightforward welfare-policy pitch into a fight over who conservatives believe should be the face of public assistance.

‘Brad’ ad (Sarah Huckabee Sanders) – screenshot

Conservative Critics Make Race the Issue

The Arkansas Times documented numerous responses objecting to a white man being portrayed as the welfare recipient.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh went further, arguing that white men were being unfairly targeted and claiming Black Americans were more likely to receive welfare. He then said Republicans lacked the courage to make a stereotypically named Black woman the ad’s villain. Other responses collected by the publication complained that Republicans were attacking white men, while one user said he would not vote Republican unless candidates explicitly declared themselves “pro white men.”

Those posts make the racial dimension of the controversy explicit rather than inferred. They do not, however, establish the accuracy of demographic claims made by the commenters.

Matt Walsh and other reactions to ‘Brad’ ad – screenshot

Some Like the Policy, Not the Portrayal

The backlash was not necessarily a rejection of Sanders’ work-requirement policy. Fox News documented conservative critics who praised the policy while attacking the advertisement.

Federalist CEO Sean Davis called it a “Great policy” followed by a “Terrible ad,” while other critics argued that portraying a young white man insulted an important Republican constituency.

That distinction turned Sanders’ simple welfare message into something else: an argument on the right over who should visually represent dependency on government assistance.

Sanders Doubles Down

Sanders responded without directly engaging the racial complaints.

“Some critics online don’t like my welfare work requirement ad,” she wrote, joking that critics might next object to the character eating cheese balls rather than cookies. She reiterated that able-bodied people should not receive welfare simply because they choose not to work.

The response kept Sanders focused on her policy. But the controversy surrounding “Brad” had already exposed a different debate — one driven not simply by welfare, but by which Americans some of her critics believe should be pictured receiving it.

‘Brad’ ad (Sarah Huckabee Sanders) – screenshot

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