Janet Jackson Opens Up About Raising Son Eissa Away From the Spotlight

The music icon entered show business at seven, but she's determined to let her 9-year-old son enjoy growing up away from the spotlight.

Janet Jackson on stage for NBC Today Show Concert with JANET JACKSON, Rockefeller Center, New York, NY, September 29, 2006. Photo by: Brad Barket/Everett Collection — Photo by everett225/Depositphotos

*Janet Jackson spent much of her childhood working, but she has chosen a dramatically different path for her son, Eissa Al Mana. The 60-year-old superstar wants Eissa to experience childhood without the pressures that accompanied her early fame.

Jackson welcomed Eissa on Jan. 3, 2017, with her former husband, businessman Wissam Al Mana. The former couple now co-parent their son in London, according to InStyle.

Janet Wants Eissa to Simply Be a Kid

Jackson entered show business at seven, years before establishing herself as a global music superstar. In 2024, she told The Guardian that Eissa’s upbringing looks “completely different, because I worked and he doesn’t. And that’s it.”

“I want him to experience being a child, because you don’t get to do this over,” Jackson said.

“You’re an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child.”

That philosophy includes shielding Eissa from the scale of his mother’s celebrity. In 2022, Jackson revealed that he didn’t fully understand just how famous she was.

“I think his friends are starting to put it together for him,” she told TODAY, according to E! News. “I’ve kept it away from him, actually.”

Eissa Already Loves Music

Keeping Eissa outside show business hasn’t stopped the Jackson family’s musical genes from emerging. Jackson has called her son “incredibly musical.”

As a toddler, Eissa showed interest in violin before turning his attention toward the cello. Questlove also gave him a drum kit, which Jackson said he loved.

Eissa has another musical favorite with a very personal connection: his late uncle Michael Jackson. Janet previously revealed that her son enjoys imitating Michael’s dance moves.

“He loves ‘Smooth Criminal,’” she told the Australian radio show “Carrie & Tommy” in 2019.

“He does this thing that my brother did from ‘Doesn’t Really Care About Us,’ the march and the hand,” Janet said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Still, Janet has made motherhood more important than cultivating another Jackson entertainer. She considers raising Eissa her greatest accomplishment.

“The most important thing I’ve done, the biggest thing I’ve done, is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life,” she said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Janet Jackson Sparks Engagement Rumors with Farrakhan’s Son

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.