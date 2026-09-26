This Insane ‘Human Tower’ Has 77M Views in ONE Day! | WATCH

A 30-second Facebook spectacle stacks humans impossibly high, racks up millions of reactions and comes with one very important label: AI content.

Human Tower

*If your knees hurt just looking at this human tower, relax. Nobody needs an ice pack, a chiropractor or an emergency call to Cirque du Soleil.

A jaw-dropping video posted by Acro Nation shows what appears to be an enormous team of acrobats balancing on one another under arena spotlights. The tower keeps climbing until common sense — and probably several laws of physics — have left the building.

There’s just one little detail: Facebook labels it “AI content.”

77 Million Views and Counting

The 30-second clip, titled “Next Level Balance & Teamwork: Watch the Transformation!,” had amassed 77 million views, 1.9 million reactions and 22,700 comments about 19 hours after it was posted, according to engagement figures visible on the Acro Nation Facebook video.

So yes, artificial acrobats are apparently putting in some very real numbers.

At least some viewers caught on quickly. One visible commenter wrote, “Si es IA” — essentially, “Yes, it’s AI” — while another responded with a row of laughing emojis.

Human Tower

Facebook Isn’t Hiding the AI Part

The label matters because this isn’t a case where viewers have to become digital detectives and start counting suspicious fingers.

Meta says it displays AI information on content it detects was generated by AI tools or when creators disclose the use of AI. The company has increasingly emphasized labeling synthetic media rather than simply removing it. About Facebook

EURweb has been following the same increasingly blurry line between real and synthetic video, including our guide on how to identify AI-generated viral videos.

The funny part here may be the bigger lesson: an AI label doesn’t necessarily ruin the show.

Seventy-seven million views suggest plenty of people were still willing to watch an impossible human tower reach for the ceiling — even after Facebook told them the circus wasn’t quite real.

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