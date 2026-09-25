OpenAI’s Screenless AI Device Could Challenge Your Smartphone

OpenAI and former Apple design chief Jony Ive are developing hardware that could make conversations, not screens, central to personal computing.

OpenAI logo with CEO Sam Altman in the background on the screen – via Depositphotos

*OpenAI wants to put artificial intelligence into your hands without giving you another screen to stare at. The company is developing its first consumer hardware product with legendary former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

According to Stuff, the project grew from OpenAI’s acquisition of Ive’s AI hardware startup, io. Ive and his LoveFrom design team now hold major design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI. The mystery surrounding the product has fueled speculation about whether AI could eventually loosen the smartphone’s grip on everyday life. However, OpenAI has not publicly unveiled the device or confirmed its final name.

Stuff describes reports of a portable, screenless device designed around voice conversations rather than apps and touchscreens. The reported concept would use cameras and environmental sensors to understand what’s happening around its user.

A man holding a smartphone with blank screen/Depositphotos

Reuters reported that the device could operate as a portable AI companion and use ChatGPT for its interactions. It could also handle messaging, media playback, and smart-home controls.

That approach could fundamentally change how people interact with AI. Instead of opening ChatGPT and typing a prompt, users could speak while the device responds to their surroundings. OpenAI has revealed far less about the hardware than the speculation suggests.

The concept also raises an obvious privacy question. A device equipped with cameras, microphones, and environmental awareness would encounter far more personal information than a traditional smart speaker.

Ive’s involvement gives the project additional weight because he helped shape the iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch. Now, he is helping OpenAI explore what personal computing might look like beyond today’s familiar screens.

Whether that vision can actually challenge smartphones remains an open question. For now, OpenAI appears determined to give ChatGPT something it has never had before: dedicated hardware.

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