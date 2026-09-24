George Floyd’s Siblings Demand Records for $19M Memorial GoFundMe

Three of George Floyd’s siblings want brother Philonise Floyd to provide financial records detailing how millions in donations were handled and distributed.

George Floyd (photo: Office of Ben Crump)

*Three of George Floyd’s siblings are demanding a financial accounting of the GoFundMe memorial created after his 2020 murder. Their attorney sent the request to their brother Philonise Floyd.

Zsazsa Floyd, LaTonya Floyd and Rodney Floyd want records connected to the George Floyd Memorial Fund. An Aug. 11 letter says the fundraiser collected about $19 million. A Houston attorney sent Philonise the letter on behalf of the siblings, TMZ reports. The outlet obtained the letter but did not report any established financial wrongdoing.

The siblings requested GoFundMe reports, financial statements, and transaction histories. They also want tax filings and other financial documents tied to the campaign. Their attorney gave Philonise 20 days after receiving the letter to provide the requested documents.

The siblings say they previously sought records explaining how organizers handled and distributed the donations. They claim they haven’t received the documentation they requested. They also told TMZ that they contacted civil rights attorney Ben Crump for answers but received no response.

“We want to see the records, understand how decisions were made, and make sure the family’s questions are answered,” Rodney told TMZ. “We’re speaking up because transparency matters.”

The new dispute comes six years after donations poured into the memorial fund following George Floyd’s death. EURweb reported in 2020 that the campaign had raised more than $14 million at that point.

Philonise previously said donations would cover funeral costs, counseling, court-related travel and other family needs. He also said money would support George’s children and their education.

The siblings now maintain that they are George’s heirs and believe they haven’t received a fair share of the donations. Their request seeks documentation that could show how organizers allocated the money.

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