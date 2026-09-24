NewsBits: Brittney Griner’s Ex Seeks Support, Elgin Baylor Estate Fight, Whoopi Goldberg Lands Netflix/Michelle Obama Comedy

Cherelle Griner cites a major income gap, Elgin Baylor’s daughter challenges her stepmother, and Whoopi Goldberg joins a star-packed new film.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle – screenshot

*In today’s NewsBits, Brittney Griner’s estranged wife, Cherelle Griner, is seeking financial support as their divorce moves forward after eight years of marriage. Meanwhile, NBA legend Elgin Baylor’s daughter is battling her stepmother over information about his estate, and Whoopi Goldberg is stepping away from “The View” temporarily to film “Women Like Us,” a Netflix comedy executive produced by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Cherelle Griner Seeks Financial Support From Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner’s divorce from estranged wife Cherelle Griner is moving into the money-and-custody phase.

Cherelle responded to the WNBA star’s divorce petition and asked the court to consider the substantial difference between their incomes when determining financial support, according to court docs.

Cherelle listed their marriage date as June 18, 2018, and their separation date as July 24, 2026. She described the marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

The couple shares a child, Bash Griner. Cherelle is requesting joint legal custody while asking the court to determine physical custody and parenting time based on the child’s best interests.

Money is another major issue.

Cherelle claims there is a “substantial disparity” between her income and Brittney’s and says she is “unable to meet her reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued support.”

The split comes after Cherelle became one of Brittney’s most visible advocates during the basketball star’s detention in Russia, publicly pushing for her release.

Elgin Baylor is honored on Nov. 16, 2014, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Elgin Baylor’s Daughter Challenges Stepmother Over Estate

More than five years after NBA legend Elgin Baylor’s death, a family dispute over his estate has landed in court.

According to court documents, Baylor’s daughter, Alison Clayton, filed a petition alleging that her stepmother, Elaine Baylor, has withheld information concerning her inheritance.

Baylor died March 22, 2021, at age 86. Clayton claims Elaine did not inform her or her brother when their father died and has since refused to provide information about his estate.

Clayton said she moved to the East Coast in 1991 but remained in contact with her father until around 2018. She alleges Elaine knew about their longstanding father-daughter relationship but still excluded her from matters surrounding the estate.

Elaine has not yet responded to the case, according to the report.

Baylor was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1958 NBA Draft and spent his 14-season playing career with the Lakers. His basketball legacy ultimately earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Now, decades after his celebrated career and years after his death, the dispute centers on what his daughter says she is entitled to know about the estate he left behind.

Whoopi Goldberg – (Photo by Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg and Vivica A. Fox Join Michelle Obama’s ‘Women Like Us‘

Whoopi Goldberg is trading “The View” table for a movie set — at least temporarily.

Goldberg and Vivica A. Fox will star alongside Jenifer Lewis and Vanessa Williams in Netflix’s upcoming original comedy “Women Like Us,” executive produced by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The movie centers on a group of women whose lifelong friendship brings them together in the Hamptons. After one of the women is recently widowed, her best friends and sister whisk her away on what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary.

According to Netflix’s logline, the weekend forces the women to confront grief, marriage and the sisterhood that has sustained them over the years while realizing “dreams don’t have an expiration date.”

Goldberg’s movie commitment will also temporarily shake up “The View.”

Executive producer Brian Teta revealed on the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast that Goldberg will be away for several weeks while filming. Former co-hosts Star Jones, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd and Debbie Matenopoulos are expected to fill in during her absence.

No streaming premiere date for “Women Like Us” has been announced.

NewsBits

From Brittney and Cherelle Griner navigating divorce and financial questions to Elgin Baylor’s family dispute and Whoopi Goldberg’s new Netflix comedy, today’s NewsBits bring legal drama, family conflict and a major Hollywood collaboration into the spotlight.

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