Nate Burleson Shows Off His Calves on CBS — Jason Whitlock Isn’t Amused

The CBS analyst proudly rocked a suit with shorts on “The NFL Today,” prompting Jason Whitlock to dismiss him as a “paid clown.”

Nate Burleson at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 4, 2023. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Nate Burleson showed up to “The NFL Today” wearing a suit with matching shorts, proudly displaying his calves and irritating Jason Whitlock.

The former NFL receiver wore a pinstriped, double-breasted jacket with tailored shorts during CBS Sports’ Sunday pregame show. His bare-legged spin on traditional broadcast attire quickly became part of the show.

Burleson happily explained the reasoning behind his wardrobe choice. “It’s some of the last days of summer,” he said, according to Pro Football Network.

“I wanted to have my legs out before it gets cold out here in New York,” Burleson continued. Then he proudly called attention to his physique.

If it's a distraction from what you're saying, it's an indication you don't have much to say. Paid clown. Anything to make yourself the story, not the game or what you and your colleagues are saying. https://t.co/KrynAJAbew — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) September 20, 2026

“You see those calves? You see those calves?!” he said. “Come on, those are 45-year-old calves.”

Whitlock found considerably less humor in the fashion moment. The sports commentator argued that Burleson’s clothing distracted viewers from his football analysis.

“If it’s a distraction from what you’re saying, it’s an indication you don’t have much to say,” Whitlock wrote on X. He then labeled Burleson a “paid clown.”

“Anything to make yourself the story, not the game or what you and your colleagues are saying,” Whitlock added.

Pro Football Network highlighted several social media users who also criticized Burleson’s look. Some called the outfit unprofessional, while others accused him of trying too hard to stand out. Former NFL lineman Kyle Long jokingly asked whether AC/DC guitarist Angus Young inspired Burleson’s short-suit look.

Burleson played along and said Young was his inspiration. He also revealed that someone compared him to Bart Simpson wearing a suit.

This wasn’t Burleson’s first short-suit moment. He also wore matching shorts and a blazer while covering the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

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