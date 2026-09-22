Martha Reeves Reveals She Became Young Stevie Wonder’s ‘Daycare Nurse’

Before Motown made them stars, Reeves found herself watching over the energetic young musical prodigy — who later became one of her teachers.

Martha Reeves – via Instagram screenshot

*Martha Reeves was still working behind the scenes at Motown when a young Stevie Wonder walked into Hitsville U.S.A. and unexpectedly gave the future Vandellas frontwoman another assignment: keeping up with him.

The 85-year-old Motown legend recalled the encounter while discussing her longtime friendship with Wonder, telling the Mirror that Ronnie White of the Miracles had encouraged Berry Gordy to hear the gifted youngster.

Reeves said Wonder was brought to the studio without an escort. After introducing himself, he approached Reeves and felt her facial features with his fingers.

Then his musical curiosity kicked in.

Stevie Wonder performs “Higher Ground” in 1974

Stevie Found Music Everywhere

Reeves remembered Wonder creating rhythms on a typewriter before moving to the telephones, where he began turning their tones into music.

“Stop, kid, you’re calling Russia!” Reeves recalled joking as she tried to contain his enthusiasm.

That first meeting developed into a special relationship. Reeves said she became “sort of like his daycare nurse” around Motown. Wonder was so energetic during studio finales, she recalled, that someone sometimes needed to hold onto him to keep him from jumping into the band pit.

“It was such a joy to be with Stevie,” Reeves said.

Stevie Wonder

The Kid Became Her Teacher

The relationship eventually flipped.

Reeves became the powerhouse voice behind Martha and the Vandellas, while Wonder grew into one of Motown’s defining artists.

But despite being older and initially watching over him, Reeves says she became the student.

“He was born a genius. I learned from him,” she told the Mirror, adding that Wonder taught her about rhythm.

The memory has fresh significance with Reeves’ new album, “Searching,” her first new album in 22 years. The project includes her rendition of “To Know You Is to Love You,” the Stevie Wonder and Syreeta Wright duet.

At 85, Reeves is still recording — and her recollection offers a glimpse of two Motown legends before the world knew what either would become: one trying to keep the other out of trouble, and both absorbing musical lessons that would last a lifetime.

Martha Reeves – Searching

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